Elite Psychopaths: Testimonies Expose Chilling Crimes by UK Special Forces in Iraq, Afghanistan
© AP Photo / JON MILLSA Royal Marine from 42 Commando stands guard over a UK USA coalition held position on the Al Faw peninsular, in Iraq, March 23 2003.
© AP Photo / JON MILLS
Subscribe
The new accounts come amid an ongoing Independent Inquiry Relating to Afghanistan, launched in 2022 to examine allegations of war crimes committed by British Special Forces.
British elite regiments committed atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan for over a decade, new eyewitness accounts cited by the BBC reveal.
Allegations implicate both the British Army’s Special Air Service (SAS) and Royal Navy's elite Special Boat Service (SBS).
Crimes Included:
Cold-blooded executions of unarmed men, and even children, shot while handcuffed.
Killings during night raids, with civilians murdered in their sleep.
Cover-ups, with weapons planted on bodies, and the restraints removed to fake self-defense.
Execution of detainees as "standard operating procedure,” with junior soldiers ordered to kill by higher-ups.
Finishing off the wounded.
"They'd search someone, handcuff them, then shoot them," before cutting off the plastic handcuffs used to restrain people and "planting a pistol" by the body, one eyewitness said.
© AP PhotoIn this image taken from video, a British soldier directs an Iraqi to kneel, while an RAF Puma helicopter lands, Thursday, April 3, 2003, during patrols around Nasiriyah, Iraq.
In this image taken from video, a British soldier directs an Iraqi to kneel, while an RAF Puma helicopter lands, Thursday, April 3, 2003, during patrols around Nasiriyah, Iraq.
© AP Photo
Ignored Warnings:
Then-Afghan President Hamid Karzai reportedly personally warned then-UK Prime Minister David Cameron about civilian killings carried out by British special forces.
16 November 2023, 12:03 GMT