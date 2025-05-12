International
Elite Psychopaths: Testimonies Expose Chilling Crimes by UK Special Forces in Iraq, Afghanistan
Elite Psychopaths: Testimonies Expose Chilling Crimes by UK Special Forces in Iraq, Afghanistan
British elite regiments committed atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan for over a decade, new eyewitness accounts cited by the BBC reveal.
British elite regiments committed atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan for over a decade, new eyewitness accounts cited by the BBC reveal. Allegations implicate both the British Army’s Special Air Service (SAS) and Royal Navy's elite Special Boat Service (SBS). Crimes Included:Ignored Warnings: Then-Afghan President Hamid Karzai reportedly personally warned then-UK Prime Minister David Cameron about civilian killings carried out by British special forces.
Svetlana Ekimenko
The new accounts come amid an ongoing Independent Inquiry Relating to Afghanistan, launched in 2022 to examine allegations of war crimes committed by British Special Forces.
British elite regiments committed atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan for over a decade, new eyewitness accounts cited by the BBC reveal.
Allegations implicate both the British Army’s Special Air Service (SAS) and Royal Navy's elite Special Boat Service (SBS).

Crimes Included:

Cold-blooded executions of unarmed men, and even children, shot while handcuffed.
Killings during night raids, with civilians murdered in their sleep.
Cover-ups, with weapons planted on bodies, and the restraints removed to fake self-defense.
Execution of detainees as "standard operating procedure,” with junior soldiers ordered to kill by higher-ups.
Finishing off the wounded.
"They'd search someone, handcuff them, then shoot them," before cutting off the plastic handcuffs used to restrain people and "planting a pistol" by the body, one eyewitness said.
Ignored Warnings:

Then-Afghan President Hamid Karzai reportedly personally warned then-UK Prime Minister David Cameron about civilian killings carried out by British special forces.
High-Ranking British General Hid Evidence of SAS Executions in Afghanistan
