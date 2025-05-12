https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/elite-psychopaths-testimonies-expose-chilling-crimes-by-uk-special-forces-in-iraq-afghanistan-1122036677.html

Elite Psychopaths: Testimonies Expose Chilling Crimes by UK Special Forces in Iraq, Afghanistan

British elite regiments committed atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan for over a decade, new eyewitness accounts cited by the BBC reveal.

Allegations implicate both the British Army's Special Air Service (SAS) and Royal Navy's elite Special Boat Service (SBS). Crimes Included:Ignored Warnings: Then-Afghan President Hamid Karzai reportedly personally warned then-UK Prime Minister David Cameron about civilian killings carried out by British special forces.

