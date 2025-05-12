https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/erdogan-to-discuss-possible-ukraine-talks-with-cabinet-in-istanbul---source-1122035129.html

Erdogan to Discuss Possible Ukraine Talks With Cabinet in Istanbul - Source

The possible resumption of negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine in Istanbul at Russia's initiative will be one of the topics of discussion at a cabinet meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, a Turkish diplomatic source told Sputnik.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed representatives of Russian and foreign media and proposed that Ukraine and Russia resume direct talks without preconditions in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian leader stressed that he did not rule out achieving a real ceasefire that will be observed by Kiev. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, called Putin's proposal serious, noting that it speaks of a desire to find a peaceful solution. According to Peskov, the goal of the talks with Ukraine is to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and ensure Russia's interests. According to the source, the agenda of the meeting will also include the topics of the expected self-dissolution and disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned in Turkiye, and the situation in Gaza and Syria. On May 11, US President Donald Trump called on the authorities in Kiev to "immediately" agree to Putin's proposal for negotiations in Turkiye. In turn, Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would wait for Putin in Turkiye on Thursday.

