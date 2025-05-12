https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/nato-flexes-muscles-with-finnish-drills-on-russias-arctic-doorstep---1122037700.html

NATO Flexes Muscles with Finnish Drills on Russia’s Arctic Doorstep

NATO Flexes Muscles with Finnish Drills on Russia’s Arctic Doorstep

Sputnik International

Finland is turning the Rovajärvi range into a NATO playground with some 6,500 troops from the UK, Sweden, and the Nordic country itself by staging large-scale war games.

2025-05-12T12:37+0000

2025-05-12T12:37+0000

2025-05-12T12:37+0000

military & intelligence

finland

arctic

russia

nato

military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0c/1122038055_0:117:3225:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_3e259e07778946fa883e14476d27983c.jpg

Finland is turning the Rovajärvi range into a NATO playground with some 6,500 troops from the UK, Sweden, and the Nordic country itself by staging large-scale war games. The official script for this? Enhancing joint operations in "northern conditions" — a clear nod to gearing up for potential Arctic showdown. Led by Finland’s Kainuu Brigade, the exercises feature: Indirect artillery fire Air-to-ground close air support using AH-64E Apache attack helicopters (UK) and F/A-18 Hornets from the Finnish Air Force Infantry firing exercises conducted by the Jaeger Brigade Who Is Taking PartAround 900 Swedish forces from the 19th Brigade based in Boden Roughly 350 British troops, including an infantry company, an MLRS battery, and AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. Finland’s paper snowflake Arctic flex is just so cute, but Russia’s icy steel grip laughs it off!

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250329/-russia-vs-us-who-holds-the-ice-in-the-arctic-fleet-race--1121710115.html

finland

arctic

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

finland, nato drills in finland, militarization of the arctic, nato's militarization of the arctic