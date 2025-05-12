NATO Flexes Muscles with Finnish Drills on Russia’s Arctic Doorstep
© AP Photo / Boris GrdanoskiBritish Apache helicopters participate in the Swift Response 22 military exercise at the Krivolak army training polygon in the central part of North Macedonia, on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
The Arctic is fast emerging as the next stage for global power play. In recent years, Russia has expressed its concerns about increased NATO military activities in the Arctic, warning of the risk of unintended clashes in the region.
Finland is turning the Rovajärvi range into a NATO playground with some 6,500 troops from the UK, Sweden, and the Nordic country itself by staging large-scale war games.
The official script for this? Enhancing joint operations in "northern conditions" — a clear nod to gearing up for potential Arctic showdown.
Led by Finland’s Kainuu Brigade, the exercises feature:
Northern Strike 125 (live-fire drills):
Indirect artillery fire Air-to-ground close air support using AH-64E Apache attack helicopters (UK) and F/A-18 Hornets from the Finnish Air Force Infantry firing exercises conducted by the Jaeger Brigade
Northern Star 25 (simulated combat scenarios)
Who Is Taking Part
Around 900 Swedish forces from the 19th Brigade based in Boden Roughly 350 British troops, including an infantry company, an MLRS battery, and AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.
29 March, 16:14 GMT