International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/nato-flexes-muscles-with-finnish-drills-on-russias-arctic-doorstep---1122037700.html
NATO Flexes Muscles with Finnish Drills on Russia’s Arctic Doorstep
NATO Flexes Muscles with Finnish Drills on Russia’s Arctic Doorstep
Sputnik International
Finland is turning the Rovajärvi range into a NATO playground with some 6,500 troops from the UK, Sweden, and the Nordic country itself by staging large-scale war games.
2025-05-12T12:37+0000
2025-05-12T12:37+0000
military & intelligence
finland
arctic
russia
nato
military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0c/1122038055_0:117:3225:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_3e259e07778946fa883e14476d27983c.jpg
Finland is turning the Rovajärvi range into a NATO playground with some 6,500 troops from the UK, Sweden, and the Nordic country itself by staging large-scale war games. The official script for this? Enhancing joint operations in "northern conditions" — a clear nod to gearing up for potential Arctic showdown. Led by Finland’s Kainuu Brigade, the exercises feature: Indirect artillery fire Air-to-ground close air support using AH-64E Apache attack helicopters (UK) and F/A-18 Hornets from the Finnish Air Force Infantry firing exercises conducted by the Jaeger Brigade Who Is Taking PartAround 900 Swedish forces from the 19th Brigade based in Boden Roughly 350 British troops, including an infantry company, an MLRS battery, and AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. Finland’s paper snowflake Arctic flex is just so cute, but Russia’s icy steel grip laughs it off!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250329/-russia-vs-us-who-holds-the-ice-in-the-arctic-fleet-race--1121710115.html
finland
arctic
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0c/1122038055_248:0:2977:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a9786d6696e11d5499204360dafc2cf2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
finland, nato drills in finland, militarization of the arctic, nato's militarization of the arctic
finland, nato drills in finland, militarization of the arctic, nato's militarization of the arctic

NATO Flexes Muscles with Finnish Drills on Russia’s Arctic Doorstep

12:37 GMT 12.05.2025
© AP Photo / Boris GrdanoskiBritish Apache helicopters participate in the Swift Response 22 military exercise at the Krivolak army training polygon in the central part of North Macedonia, on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
British Apache helicopters participate in the Swift Response 22 military exercise at the Krivolak army training polygon in the central part of North Macedonia, on Thursday, May 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2025
© AP Photo / Boris Grdanoski
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Arctic is fast emerging as the next stage for global power play. In recent years, Russia has expressed its concerns about increased NATO military activities in the Arctic, warning of the risk of unintended clashes in the region.
Finland is turning the Rovajärvi range into a NATO playground with some 6,500 troops from the UK, Sweden, and the Nordic country itself by staging large-scale war games.
The official script for this? Enhancing joint operations in "northern conditions" — a clear nod to gearing up for potential Arctic showdown.
Led by Finland’s Kainuu Brigade, the exercises feature:
Northern Strike 125 (live-fire drills):
Indirect artillery fire Air-to-ground close air support using AH-64E Apache attack helicopters (UK) and F/A-18 Hornets from the Finnish Air Force Infantry firing exercises conducted by the Jaeger Brigade
Northern Star 25 (simulated combat scenarios)

Who Is Taking Part

Around 900 Swedish forces from the 19th Brigade based in Boden Roughly 350 British troops, including an infantry company, an MLRS battery, and AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.
Finland’s paper snowflake Arctic flex is just so cute, but Russia’s icy steel grip laughs it off!
Project 21900M diesel-electric icebreaker Novorossiysk in the harbor in Murmansk. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2025
World
Russia vs US: Who Holds the Ice in the Arctic Fleet Race?
29 March, 16:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала