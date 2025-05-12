https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/putins-peace-proposal-constructive-step-toward-stopping-proxy-war-between-nuclear-powers-1122038604.html

Putin’s Peace Proposal ‘Constructive Step’ Toward Stopping ‘Proxy War Between Nuclear Powers’

Putin's Peace Proposal 'Constructive Step' Toward Stopping 'Proxy War Between Nuclear Powers'

“Alternative for Germany shares the assessment of President Trump that Ukraine should accept the offer to engage in direct bilateral talks with Russia - without preconditions, such as the 30-day ceasefire demanded by the so-called ‘Coalition of the Willing,’” AfD lawmaker Steffen Kotre told Sputnik.

Differing ApproachesThe lawmaker highlighted differences between Russia and Ukraine/the West’s stance toward dialogue.AfD supports Trump’s pursuit of a “swift end to the war,” and calls for a return to “realistic diplomacy,” including respect for German and European interests, to reach peace through talks instead of prolonging the conflict indefinitely, Kotre summed up.

