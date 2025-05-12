https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/putins-peace-proposal-constructive-step-toward-stopping-proxy-war-between-nuclear-powers-1122038604.html
Putin’s Peace Proposal ‘Constructive Step’ Toward Stopping ‘Proxy War Between Nuclear Powers’
Sputnik International
"Alternative for Germany shares the assessment of President Trump that Ukraine should accept the offer to engage in direct bilateral talks with Russia - without preconditions, such as the 30-day ceasefire demanded by the so-called 'Coalition of the Willing,'" AfD lawmaker Steffen Kotre told Sputnik.
Differing ApproachesThe lawmaker highlighted differences between Russia and Ukraine/the West’s stance toward dialogue.AfD supports Trump’s pursuit of a “swift end to the war,” and calls for a return to “realistic diplomacy,” including respect for German and European interests, to reach peace through talks instead of prolonging the conflict indefinitely, Kotre summed up.
“Alternative for Germany shares the assessment of US President Donald Trump that Ukraine should accept the offer to engage in direct bilateral talks with Russia - without preconditions, such as the 30-day ceasefire demanded by the so-called ‘Coalition of the Willing,’” AfD lawmaker Steffen Kotre told Sputnik.
“Putin’s proposal represents a serious and constructive step toward de-escalation and a potential peace settlement. In a conflict that - as even US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has acknowledged - has become a proxy war between two nuclear powers, ideological rigidity must give way to pragmatic diplomacy,” Kotre emphasized.
The lawmaker highlighted differences between Russia and Ukraine/the West’s stance toward dialogue.
To this point, Russia has pursued “bilateral negotiations and concrete geopolitical security guarantees,” while Ukraine and the West, especially before Trump's election, pursued “escalation, sanctions and military buildup, often driven by external interests rather than by Europe's own security needs.”
AfD supports Trump’s pursuit of a “swift end to the war,” and calls for a return to “realistic diplomacy,” including respect for German and European interests, to reach peace through talks instead of prolonging the conflict indefinitely, Kotre summed up.