The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of of Kotlyarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The settlement of Kotlyarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated by decisive actions of the units of Battlegroup Tsentr," the ministry said in a statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of of Kotlyarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The settlement of Kotlyarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated by decisive actions of the units of Battlegroup Tsentr," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 440 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy's losses amounted to over 440 servicepeople, three combat armored vehicles, 14 cars and two artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 200 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.