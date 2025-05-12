International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/russian-forces-liberate-kotlyarovka-settlement-in-dpr---mod-1122037490.html
Russian Forces Liberate Kotlyarovka Settlement in DPR - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Kotlyarovka Settlement in DPR - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of of Kotlyarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2025-05-12T09:58+0000
2025-05-12T09:58+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
dpr
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121382759_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ff32374831b48c616bd37db1ffcbdd72.jpg
"The settlement of Kotlyarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated by decisive actions of the units of Battlegroup Tsentr," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 440 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 200 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/russian-forces-liberate-novoye-settlement-in-dpr-1121955758.html
russia
dpr
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121382759_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2572fb9f31c1796de3cfebecdbc42ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian armed forces, donetsk people's republic, taken control, settlement in dpr
russian armed forces, donetsk people's republic, taken control, settlement in dpr

Russian Forces Liberate Kotlyarovka Settlement in DPR - MoD

09:58 GMT 12.05.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of of Kotlyarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The settlement of Kotlyarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated by decisive actions of the units of Battlegroup Tsentr," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 440 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy's losses amounted to over 440 servicepeople, three combat armored vehicles, 14 cars and two artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 200 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.
A Russian serviceman in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Novoye Settlement in DPR
30 April, 10:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала