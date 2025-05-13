https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/are-uk-atrocities-in-afghanistan-a-smokescreen-for-idf-defenders-1122045687.html

Are UK Atrocities in Afghanistan a Smokescreen for IDF Defenders?

Are UK Atrocities in Afghanistan a Smokescreen for IDF Defenders?

Sputnik International

Emerging reports about atrocities perpetrated by British special forces against civilians in Afghanistan may be a part of a “preemptive defense” of the IDF, former Pentagon analyst Ret. Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

2025-05-13T17:21+0000

2025-05-13T17:21+0000

2025-05-13T17:21+0000

analysis

karen kwiatkowski

united kingdom (uk)

afghanistan

israel defense forces (idf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107519/69/1075196964_0:19:1000:582_1920x0_80_0_0_ce963791d86d6442a3426f34b8c391fb.jpg

If and when stories of “the incredibly disturbing activities of the UK- and US-supported IDF in Gaza” come out, the public would already be taught beforehand that “war is awful, civilians and sleeping children are always killed and it’s just a few bad apples.”Regarding the UK soldiers and officers involved in illegal activities in Afghanistan, Kwiatkowski believes they should be placed on unpaid leave and “tried in a legal court.”Any key eyewitnesses and whistleblowers “need immediate protection from suicide or accidents,” Kwiatkowski adds.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/elite-psychopaths-testimonies-expose-chilling-crimes-by-uk-special-forces-in-iraq-afghanistan-1122036677.html

united kingdom (uk)

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us special forces afghanistan, uk afghanistan war crimes, idf gaza atrocities