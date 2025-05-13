International
As Putin Unveils His Peace Proposal on Ukraine, EU May See Its Own Plan Implode
As Putin Unveils His Peace Proposal on Ukraine, EU May See Its Own Plan Implode
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier urged Ukrainian authorities to resume the direct talks he said they interrupted in late 2022, without any preconditions.
If Trump is convinced of the merits of linking a ceasefire to direct high-level talks between Ukraine and Russia, then, without US support, EU leaders will be forced to deep-six their own initiative, Gunnar Beck, ex-AfD MEP, told Sputnik.Putin's offer to hold direct Russia-Ukraine talks has garnered widespread support, with Trump quickly hailing the move, along with Slovak PM Robert Fico and Hungary’s ruling party.Also backing the offer were the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
As Putin Unveils His Peace Proposal on Ukraine, EU May See Its Own Plan Implode

11:10 GMT 13.05.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier urged Ukrainian authorities to resume the direct talks he said they interrupted in late 2022, without any preconditions.
If Trump is convinced of the merits of linking a ceasefire to direct high-level talks between Ukraine and Russia, then, without US support, EU leaders will be forced to deep-six their own initiative, Gunnar Beck, ex-AfD MEP, told Sputnik.

Any future peace deal can succeed only if it incorporates some of Russia’s conditions.

Putin's offer to hold direct Russia-Ukraine talks has garnered widespread support, with Trump quickly hailing the move, along with Slovak PM Robert Fico and Hungary’s ruling party.
Also backing the offer were the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
