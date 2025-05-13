https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/witkoff-says-there-can-be-no-peace-deal-on-ukraine-without-putins-approval-1122041069.html

Witkoff Says There Can Be No Peace Deal on Ukraine Without Putin's Approval

Witkoff Says There Can Be No Peace Deal on Ukraine Without Putin's Approval

There can be no peace agreement on Ukraine without the approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday.

"I’ve talked to President Putin. There is no deal without President Putin’s sign off," Witkoff said in an interview with Breitbart News released on Monday. The special envoy added that he discussed a settlement in Ukraine not only with Moscow and Kiev, but also with national security advisers from the UK, France, Germany and Italy. Commenting on the Russia-Ukraine talks, he said that the main topics are the issue of regions, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Kiev's use of the Dnepr River and its access to the Black Sea.

