https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/witkoff-says-there-can-be-no-peace-deal-on-ukraine-without-putins-approval-1122041069.html
Witkoff Says There Can Be No Peace Deal on Ukraine Without Putin's Approval
Witkoff Says There Can Be No Peace Deal on Ukraine Without Putin's Approval
Sputnik International
There can be no peace agreement on Ukraine without the approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday.
2025-05-13T06:19+0000
2025-05-13T06:19+0000
2025-05-13T06:19+0000
world
vladimir putin
ukraine
kiev
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121932515_0:156:3089:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_7da0733023acf3eafaf46d192f15405b.jpg
"I’ve talked to President Putin. There is no deal without President Putin’s sign off," Witkoff said in an interview with Breitbart News released on Monday. The special envoy added that he discussed a settlement in Ukraine not only with Moscow and Kiev, but also with national security advisers from the UK, France, Germany and Italy. Commenting on the Russia-Ukraine talks, he said that the main topics are the issue of regions, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Kiev's use of the Dnepr River and its access to the Black Sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/putins-peace-proposal-constructive-step-toward-stopping-proxy-war-between-nuclear-powers-1122038604.html
ukraine
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121932515_180:0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c477c94066367ea34041dbc758101e3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
there can be no peace agreement on ukraine without the approval of russian president vladimir putin, us special envoy steve witkoff said on tuesday.
there can be no peace agreement on ukraine without the approval of russian president vladimir putin, us special envoy steve witkoff said on tuesday.
Witkoff Says There Can Be No Peace Deal on Ukraine Without Putin's Approval
There can be no peace agreement on Ukraine without the approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday.
"I’ve talked to President Putin. There is no deal without President Putin’s sign off," Witkoff said in an interview with Breitbart News released on Monday.
The special envoy added that he discussed a settlement in Ukraine not only with Moscow and Kiev, but also with national security advisers from the UK, France, Germany and Italy.
"The president has issued an ultimatum to both sides that without those direct talks and if they don’t occur quickly, then he believes the United States ought to step back from this conflict whatever that means and just not be involved," Witkoff said in the interview recorded before Russia's proposal to Kiev for direct negotiations.
Commenting on the Russia-Ukraine talks, he said that the main topics are the issue of regions, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Kiev's use of the Dnepr River and its access to the Black Sea.