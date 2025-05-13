https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/europes-ukraine-peace-flop-shamed-by-putins-diplomatic-power-play--afd-mp-1122044668.html
Europe’s Ukraine 'Peace' Flop Shamed by Putin’s Diplomatic Power Play – AfD MP
Resuming Russo-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul that were derailed by the Kiev regime in 2022 is “strategically very clever,” Dr. Rainer Rothfuss, a German geopolitical analyst and AfD MP, tells Sputnik.
"This is a signal that neither Russia nor President Trump supports [Europe's] ultimatums without concrete perspectives for peace negotiations," Rothfuss says, noting US President Donald Trump's call for Volodymyr Zelensky to immediately rejoin the talks.
Resuming Russo-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul that were derailed by the Kiev regime in 2022 is “strategically very clever,” Dr. Rainer Rothfuss, a German geopolitical analyst and AfD MP, tells Sputnik.
What are the wider implications of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move?
“This is a signal that neither Russia nor President Trump supports [Europe's] ultimatums without concrete perspectives for peace negotiations,” Rothfuss says, noting US President Donald Trump’s call for Volodymyr Zelensky to immediately rejoin the talks.
"The aggressive and military-biased leaders of the EU" who rely solely on military force and sanctions rather than diplomacy "get humiliated and stopped in their aggressive moves towards escalating war in Ukraine
," the lawmaker continues.
“It shows once again that Russia was always open for peace talks but could not find any reliable partner in the West.”
The choice of Istanbul over Switzerland or any other European city signals a shift. Europe’s warmongering stance has disqualified it, while BRICS and its partners are emerging as the new peace brokers, Rothfuss concludes.