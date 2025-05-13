https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/how-british-parties-fail-voters-a-legacy-of-broken-promises--1122041640.html
How British Parties Fail Voters: A Legacy of Broken Promises
Political parties often come to power with grand promises, only to discard them once the seat is secured.
How British Parties Fail Voters: A Legacy of Broken Promises
10:11 GMT 13.05.2025 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 13.05.2025)
Political parties often come to power with grand promises, only to discard them once the seat is secured.
Whether it's Tory austerity masked as stability or Labour's progressive ideals slipping into corporate appeasement, both parties have become experts at delivering disappointments.
Conservative Party (Tories) – The Party of Broken Pledges
Taxes: "No New Taxes" (Except for All the New Taxes)
Promise: Boris Johnson’s 2019 assurance that taxes would not rise.
Reality: By 2021, National Insurance was increased, and frozen tax thresholds left workers with less—undermining the "low-tax" Tory promise.
NHS: A Funding "Boost" That Left Hospitals Struggling
Promise: £34 billion more for the NHS by 2023-24.
Reality: The funding fell short, and the NHS faced record wait times, crumbling infrastructure, and historic strikes.
Immigration: "Take Back Control" (Then Fail to Deliver)
Promise: Brexit would reduce migration and secure borders.
Reality: Net migration surged to 745,000, the Rwanda plan became a failure, and the Tories couldn’t fulfill their key Brexit promise.
Environment: Green Claims, But More Pollution
Promise: Achieve net-zero by 2050.
Reality: Sunak delayed the petrol car ban, approved new oil drilling, and sided with fossil fuel interests over climate action.
Labour Party – The Party of Broken Ideals
Education: "No Tuition Fees" (Then Tripling Them)
Promise: Tony Blair’s 1997 pledge: “We will not introduce tuition fees.”
Reality: By 1998, fees were introduced at £1,000/year, and now they exceed £9,250—leaving students with crippling debt.
Iraq War: "Peacemakers" Who Waged War
Promise: Labour positioned itself as the party of diplomacy.
Reality: Blair led Britain into an illegal war based on false pretenses, causing millions of deaths and instability in the Middle East.
Housing: "More Social Homes" (Then Selling Them Off)
Promise: Build more social housing.
Reality: Blair and Brown accelerated privatisation, failing to meet housing needs, and contributing to today’s crisis.
Economy: From Corbyn’s Vision to Starmer’s Capitulation
Promise: Nationalise railways, utilities, and tax the rich (2019).
Reality: Under Starmer, Labour dropped radical ideas for centrist, corporate-friendly policies.