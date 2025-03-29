https://sputnikglobe.com/20250329/phantom-pain-of-lost-empires-starmer-and-macron-risk-global-conflict-over-ukraine-1121708669.html

Phantom Pain of Lost Empires: Starmer and Macron Risk Global Conflict Over Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are the most dangerous politicians in the world now, potentially sparking a global crisis over Ukraine due to their "phantom pain" from lost empires, Swiss weekly Die Weltwoche writes.

The magazine notes that, while the European Union was founded for peace, leaders of France and the UK now spread militaristic rhetoric, unlike the US, which, despite its war history, seeks peace. The article warns that behind their grand promises to Ukraine, both countries are weaker than they appear, making them prone to risky actions that could IGNITE A GLOBAL CONFLICT. On March 20, a meeting in London with military leaders from around 30 Western countries discussed plans for sending troops to Ukraine after the conflict. Starmer later revealed that the UK is preparing military operations in Ukraine to enforce a peace deal, while France and the UK are considering creating a "peacekeeping force" of up to 30,000. Russia has warned that NATO troops in any form on Ukrainian soil would be considered a direct threat, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stating that Moscow will never accept this.

