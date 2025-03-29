International
Phantom Pain of Lost Empires: Starmer and Macron Risk Global Conflict Over Ukraine
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are the most dangerous politicians in the world now, potentially sparking a global crisis over Ukraine due to their "phantom pain" from lost empires, Swiss weekly Die Weltwoche writes.
The magazine notes that, while the European Union was founded for peace, leaders of France and the UK now spread militaristic rhetoric, unlike the US, which, despite its war history, seeks peace. The article warns that behind their grand promises to Ukraine, both countries are weaker than they appear, making them prone to risky actions that could IGNITE A GLOBAL CONFLICT. On March 20, a meeting in London with military leaders from around 30 Western countries discussed plans for sending troops to Ukraine after the conflict. Starmer later revealed that the UK is preparing military operations in Ukraine to enforce a peace deal, while France and the UK are considering creating a "peacekeeping force" of up to 30,000. Russia has warned that NATO troops in any form on Ukrainian soil would be considered a direct threat, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stating that Moscow will never accept this.
11:15 GMT 29.03.2025
© AP Photo / Ludovic MarinFrench President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer participate in the so-called "Coalition of the willing" summit at the Elysee Palace, Thursday, March 27, 2025.
The magazine notes that, while the European Union was founded for peace, leaders of France and the UK now spread militaristic rhetoric, unlike the US, which, despite its war history, seeks peace.
T-90 and T-80 tanks and a Msta-S howitzer at the final rehearsal for the Invincible and Legendary military and patriotic programme of the Engineering Technologies 2014 international forum in Zhukovsky near Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2025
Analysis
Why Does Putin Have Every Reason to Believe Russia Holds Upper Hand in Ukraine Conflict?
Yesterday, 12:25 GMT
The article warns that behind their grand promises to Ukraine, both countries are weaker than they appear, making them prone to risky actions that could IGNITE A GLOBAL CONFLICT. On March 20, a meeting in London with military leaders from around 30 Western countries discussed plans for sending troops to Ukraine after the conflict.
Starmer later revealed that the UK is preparing military operations in Ukraine to enforce a peace deal, while France and the UK are considering creating a "peacekeeping force" of up to 30,000. Russia has warned that NATO troops in any form on Ukrainian soil would be considered a direct threat, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stating that Moscow will never accept this.
