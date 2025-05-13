https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/military-operation-in-tripoli-successfully-completed---libyan-gnus-defense-ministry-1122040382.html
Military Operation in Tripoli Successfully Completed - Libyan GNU's Defense Ministry
The military operation in the Libyan capital Tripoli has been successfully completed, the defense ministry of the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU) said.
"The ministry emphasizes that the military operation was successfully completed. It gave instructions to complete the plan in the area to ensure security and stability," the ministry said in a statement. Earlier, Al Wasat newspaper reported, citing sources, that the head of the Libyan Presidential Council's security service, Abdelghani al-Kikli, had been killed in Tripoli, with gunfire being heard in a number of areas of the city. The interior ministry of the Tripoli-based GNU called on residents of the capital to remain in their homes. Local ambulance service said six bodies were recovered near Abu Salim area after clashes subsided in the Libyan capital.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The military operation in the Libyan capital Tripoli has been successfully completed, the defense ministry of the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU) said.
"The ministry emphasizes that the military operation was successfully completed. It gave instructions to complete the plan in the area to ensure security and stability," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, Al Wasat newspaper reported, citing sources, that the head of the Libyan Presidential Council's security service, Abdelghani al-Kikli, had been killed in Tripoli, with gunfire being heard in a number of areas of the city.
The interior ministry of the Tripoli-based GNU called on residents of the capital to remain in their homes. Local ambulance service said six bodies were recovered near Abu Salim area after clashes subsided in the Libyan capital.