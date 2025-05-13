https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/libyan-presidential-councils-security-chief-killed-in-tripoli---reports-1122040881.html

Libyan Presidential Council's Security Chief Killed in Tripoli - Reports

Libya's Presidential Council security chief, Abdelghani al-Kikli, was killed in the country's capital of Tripoli, with gunfire heard in several areas of the city, Al Wasat newspaper reported, citing sources.

"Al-Kikli was killed on Monday evening at the headquarters of the 444th Brigade of the Tripoli Military District," the newspaper's source said. It is reported that gunfire can be heard in the Ain Zara and Salah Ad-Din areas south of Tripoli. According to Libyan media, the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli has suspended operations due to the clashes. The interior ministry of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) of Libya has called on residents of the capital to remain in their homes. Since the overthrow and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has ceased to function as a unified state. In recent years, there has been a standoff between the authorities in Tripoli in the west of the country and the authorities in the east, which were supported by the Libyan National Army under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar. In 2021, the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva elected a transitional executive authority until general elections, which have not yet been held.

