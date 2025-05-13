https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/russia-continues-to-prepare-for-talks-scheduled-for-may-15-in-istanbul---kremlin-1122041529.html
Russia Continues to Prepare for Talks Scheduled for May 15 in Istanbul - Kremlin
Russia Continues to Prepare for Talks Scheduled for May 15 in Istanbul - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia continues to prepare for negotiations with Ukraine scheduled for May 15 in Istanbul, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
2025-05-13T10:10+0000
2025-05-13T10:10+0000
2025-05-13T10:16+0000
world
russia
dmitry peskov
ukraine
kremlin
istanbul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106599/84/1065998411_0:0:5985:3367_1920x0_80_0_0_7bcbfc687fabb3dbcea2ff1958de6ce9.jpg
"The Russian side continues to prepare for the talks, which are scheduled to take place on Thursday," Peskov told reporters. The Kremlin will announce who will represent Russia at the Istanbul talks as soon as Russian President Vladimir Putin deems it necessary to announce this, the official added.Europe is entirely on Ukraine's side and cannot claim a balanced approach in the negotiation process, Peskov added.Europe's approach to Ukraine is aimed at continuing the conflict and contrasts with the approach of Moscow and Washington, the official added.On MH17 InvestigationRussia does not accept biased conclusions made regarding the MH17 crash case, Kremlin spokesman said.On Monday, the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Council named Russia as responsible for the downing of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014. The Dutch cabinet said that the issue of compensation will be considered in the near future."Our position is well known. You know that Russia was not a country that took part in the investigation of this incident. Therefore, we do not accept any biased conclusions," Peskov told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/witkoff-says-there-can-be-no-peace-deal-on-ukraine-without-putins-approval-1122041069.html
russia
ukraine
istanbul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106599/84/1065998411_0:0:4501:3376_1920x0_80_0_0_147955b5c1230cea7f8bec2d6a7d0270.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, russia-ukraine talks in istanbul, peskov on talks in istanbul
russia, russia-ukraine talks in istanbul, peskov on talks in istanbul
Russia Continues to Prepare for Talks Scheduled for May 15 in Istanbul - Kremlin
10:10 GMT 13.05.2025 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 13.05.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia continues to prepare for negotiations with Ukraine scheduled for May 15 in Istanbul, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"The Russian side continues to prepare for the talks, which are scheduled to take place on Thursday," Peskov told reporters.
The Kremlin will announce who will represent Russia at the Istanbul talks as soon as Russian President Vladimir Putin deems it necessary to announce this, the official added.
Europe is entirely on Ukraine's side and cannot claim a balanced approach in the negotiation process, Peskov added.
"I suggest once again that you focus on the statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin. If we talk in general about Europe's participation in such a key negotiating process, then since Europe is entirely on Ukraine's side, it cannot claim an unbiased approach, a balanced approach," Peskov told reporters when asked whether there is a place for European leaders at the negotiating table in Turkiye.
Europe's approach to Ukraine is aimed at continuing the conflict and contrasts with the approach of Moscow and Washington, the official added.
Russia does not accept biased conclusions made regarding the MH17 crash case, Kremlin spokesman said.
On Monday, the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Council named Russia as responsible for the downing of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014. The Dutch cabinet said that the issue of compensation will be considered in the near future.
"Our position is well known. You know that Russia was not a country that took part in the investigation of this incident. Therefore, we do not accept any biased conclusions," Peskov told reporters.