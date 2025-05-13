https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/russia-continues-to-prepare-for-talks-scheduled-for-may-15-in-istanbul---kremlin-1122041529.html

Russia Continues to Prepare for Talks Scheduled for May 15 in Istanbul - Kremlin

Russia continues to prepare for negotiations with Ukraine scheduled for May 15 in Istanbul, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"The Russian side continues to prepare for the talks, which are scheduled to take place on Thursday," Peskov told reporters. The Kremlin will announce who will represent Russia at the Istanbul talks as soon as Russian President Vladimir Putin deems it necessary to announce this, the official added.Europe is entirely on Ukraine's side and cannot claim a balanced approach in the negotiation process, Peskov added.Europe's approach to Ukraine is aimed at continuing the conflict and contrasts with the approach of Moscow and Washington, the official added.On MH17 InvestigationRussia does not accept biased conclusions made regarding the MH17 crash case, Kremlin spokesman said.On Monday, the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Council named Russia as responsible for the downing of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014. The Dutch cabinet said that the issue of compensation will be considered in the near future."Our position is well known. You know that Russia was not a country that took part in the investigation of this incident. Therefore, we do not accept any biased conclusions," Peskov told reporters.

