Digital Prison in the Making? WikiLeaks Blasts Palantir for Spying & Gaza Massacre
Digital Prison in the Making? WikiLeaks Blasts Palantir for Spying & Gaza Massacre
Sputnik International
The CIA-linked military tech firm thrives under Donald Trump, despite dark controversies. WikiLeaks has outlined a string of warnings about Palantir's ties to spying, possible war crimes, and human rights abuses.
Digital Prison in the Making? WikiLeaks Blasts Palantir for Spying & Gaza Massacre

15:50 GMT 14.05.2025
An Artificial Intelligence's Interpretation of Police Using Artificial Intelligence to Predict Crime.
Ekaterina Blinova
The CIA-linked military tech firm thrives under Donald Trump, despite dark controversies. WikiLeaks has outlined a string of warnings about Palantir's ties to spying, possible war crimes, and human rights abuses.

Gaza Killware

Palantir provided an AI-powered targeting tools to Israeli forces that they used in deadly strikes on civilians and aid workers in Gaza, according to The Nation.

Left off the WikiLeaks List? Palantir’s Ukraine AI War Lab

Time reported that Palantir turned Ukraine into an “AI war lab” in June 2022, offering its services for free.
In February 2023, CEO Alex Karp bragged that Palantir was responsible for “most of the targeting” by Ukrainian forces — whose military has a record of striking residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

Predictive Policing & EU Privacy Violations

In 2020, Dutch privacy group SOMI demanded a probe into Palantir’s secretive work with EU police and spy agencies, including Europol and German state police.
SOMI accused Palantir of abusing civilian data and pushing “predictive policing” that undermines the presumption of innocence.
The Verge revealed that between 2012–2018, Palantir ran covert predictive policing programs in New Orleans—without public consent.
ICE Deportations & Family Separation

Palantir’s software has been used by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for workplace raids, deportations, and family separations, according to Vice and The Intercept.
The Intercept also reported in 2017 that Palantir tools allowed ICE to track US citizens using biometric data and access classified intelligence — even from the CIA.

Branding WikiLeaks a “Threat”

WikiLeaks shared what appears to be a 2011 Palantir white paper that explicitly labeled the organization a “threat.”
The document suggests Palantir was keeping surveillance on WikiLeaks’ servers, its founder Julian Assange, and staff members.
It also indicated Palantir’s intent to “capitalize” on WikiLeaks’ vulnerabilities and “combat” the group.
