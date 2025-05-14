International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/eu-prepares-to-impose-higher-tariffs-on-ukrainian-imports-1122049484.html
EU Prepares to Impose Higher Tariffs on Ukrainian Imports
EU Prepares to Impose Higher Tariffs on Ukrainian Imports
Sputnik International
The European Union is preparing to substantially increase tariffs on imports of several agricultural goods from Ukraine within weeks as the duty-free agreement between the bloc and Kiev expires on June 6, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.
2025-05-14T07:13+0000
2025-05-14T07:13+0000
economy
ukraine
european union (eu)
kiev
europe
poland
european commission
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106946012_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1336a4f4f72145e42f53db0efeaf9711.jpg
On May 7, European Commission spokesman Olof Gill said that the commission would not extend the duty-free import of goods from Ukraine to the EU after June 5 and was exploring other support opportunities. "Transitional measures" proposed for the period of talks on the new trade agreement could severely affect goods critical to Ukraine's budget, namely maize, sugar, honey and poultry, the newspaper reported. According to the diplomats, the EU Commission considers dividing the annual tariff-free quota into 12 monthly quotas, which would lead to reduced imports. The decision to cease benefits for Ukrainian imports was reportedly initiated by Poland amid European farmers' protests. In 2022, the EU introduced duty-free imports of goods from Ukraine, which led to a decrease in the prices of domestic products. In late March 2023, at the request of five EU countries bordering Ukraine, namely Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, the European Commission adopted temporary restrictive measures on imports of certain agricultural products from Ukraine. However, in September 2023, the commission decided not to extend the restrictions, but asked Kiev to introduce export control measures. Following the decision, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland announced that they were extending the ban unilaterally.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/eu-power-play-in-central-asia-divide-dominate-and-isolate-from-russia-1122039358.html
ukraine
kiev
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106946012_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f1fadbc12b077774d0a323655198d97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the european union is preparing to substantially increase tariffs on imports of several agricultural goods from ukraine within weeks as the duty-free agreement between the bloc and kiev expires on june 6, the financial times reported on wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.
the european union is preparing to substantially increase tariffs on imports of several agricultural goods from ukraine within weeks as the duty-free agreement between the bloc and kiev expires on june 6, the financial times reported on wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.

EU Prepares to Impose Higher Tariffs on Ukrainian Imports

07:13 GMT 14.05.2025
© AP Photo / Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in KyivUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2025
© AP Photo / Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv
Subscribe
The European Union is preparing to substantially increase tariffs on imports of several agricultural goods from Ukraine within weeks as the duty-free agreement between the bloc and Kiev expires on June 6, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.
On May 7, European Commission spokesman Olof Gill said that the commission would not extend the duty-free import of goods from Ukraine to the EU after June 5 and was exploring other support opportunities.
"Transitional measures" proposed for the period of talks on the new trade agreement could severely affect goods critical to Ukraine's budget, namely maize, sugar, honey and poultry, the newspaper reported. According to the diplomats, the EU Commission considers dividing the annual tariff-free quota into 12 monthly quotas, which would lead to reduced imports.
The decision to cease benefits for Ukrainian imports was reportedly initiated by Poland amid European farmers' protests.
View of Astana. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2025
World
EU Power Play in Central Asia: Divide, Dominate and Isolate From Russia?
12 May, 18:23 GMT
In 2022, the EU introduced duty-free imports of goods from Ukraine, which led to a decrease in the prices of domestic products. In late March 2023, at the request of five EU countries bordering Ukraine, namely Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, the European Commission adopted temporary restrictive measures on imports of certain agricultural products from Ukraine. However, in September 2023, the commission decided not to extend the restrictions, but asked Kiev to introduce export control measures. Following the decision, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland announced that they were extending the ban unilaterally.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала