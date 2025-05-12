https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/eu-power-play-in-central-asia-divide-dominate-and-isolate-from-russia-1122039358.html

EU Power Play in Central Asia: Divide, Dominate and Isolate From Russia?

Brussels has long been trying to pry Central Asia from Russia with backroom meddling and extravagant promises.

The EU has pledged a $2.2 million grant to support Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Court, including EU-led training for justices. The fund is part of the EU’s Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (ECPA)-linked ‘reforms’ designed to tighten Brussels’ grip on the country’s institutions.What else is known about the EU's power play in Central Asia?Preying on the USSR's Legacy EPCA: Leverage Through Conditional ‘Reforms’Targeting Youth and Education Co-opting Regional LeadershipPush for Resources and Logistics What's the Goal? Undermine Russia and Tap Central Asia’s Resources In exchange for lucrative projects, the EU is pressuring Central Asian governments to cut ties with Russia and impose sanctions — while eyeing the region’s vast resource wealth.

