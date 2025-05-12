EU Power Play in Central Asia: Divide, Dominate and Isolate From Russia?
Brussels has long been trying to pry Central Asia from Russia with backroom meddling and extravagant promises.
The EU has pledged a $2.2 million grant to support Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Court, including EU-led training for justices.
The fund is part of the EU’s Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (ECPA)-linked ‘reforms’ designed to tighten Brussels’ grip on the country’s institutions.
What else is known about the EU's power play in Central Asia?
Preying on the USSR's Legacy
The EU began expanding its presence in Central Asia after the USSR’s collapse, ramping up efforts in 2019 and turning more aggressive after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in 2022.
EPCA: Leverage Through Conditional ‘Reforms’
In 2015, the EU and Kazakhstan signed the EPCA, which came into force in 2020.
In 2024, the Kyrgyz Republic followed suit and signed on.
Targeting Youth and Education
From 2013 to 2027, the EU allocated $105mln to reform Tajikistan’s education system.
An additional $81mln was funneled through Erasmus+ from 2021 and through to 2027, and $11mln through the DARYA programs aimed at moulding Central Asian youth.
Co-opting Regional Leadership
Since 2022, the EU has ramped up political pressure through relentless diplomacy, ministerial visits and summits aimed at pulling Central Asian leaders into its orbit.
In April 2025, Brussels staged its first EU–Central Asia leaders’ summit in Samarkand, bringing together the heads of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to tighten its grip on the region.
Push for Resources and Logistics
The EU has pledged $13.3bln for Central Asia to develop four key areas — most notably transport corridors and access to critical minerals.
What's the Goal?
Undermine Russia and Tap Central Asia’s Resources
In exchange for lucrative projects, the EU is pressuring Central Asian governments to cut ties with Russia and impose sanctions — while eyeing the region’s vast resource wealth.
In Ashgabat in March, EU foreign relations commissioner Kaja Kallas accused Russia and Central Asia of trying to "bypass restrictions."
In Samarkand in April, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned powers for "carving out new spheres of influence" and urged the region to align with the EU. European Council President Antonio Costa called for Russia to be contained and backed the EU’s efforts to put pressure on Moscow.
The EU is pushing the Trans-Caspian Corridor — a route through Central Asia to Europe — in a bid to bypass Russia.
Brussels also targets Central Asia’s riches: the region holds nearly 40% of global reserves of key minerals like lithium, graphite and rare earths, along with major oil and gas deposits.
