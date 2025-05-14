https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/how-ruling-elite-in-uk-betrayed-its-flock-1122051158.html

How Ruling Elite in UK Betrayed Its Flock

How Ruling Elite in UK Betrayed Its Flock

Sputnik International

Sputnik breaks down the recent economic policy failures of UK ruling elite, presenting raw facts and figures.

ENERGY DISASTER: How BOTH Parties Failed Britain's Energy Security THE CONSERVATIVE LEGACY (2010-2024):LABOUR'S BROKEN GREEN TRANSITION (2024-): THE BITTER IRONY: UK now imports 17% more Russian uranium (World Nuclear Assoc) and pays 40% premium for US LNG (Bloomberg Commodities)THE GREAT MIGRATION LIE: How Both Parties Failed Britain Tory Failures (2015-2024): Labour's Broken Border Promise (2024): Global Context: UK net migration per capita now HIGHER than: USA Canada AustraliaNHS IN CRISIS: The Truth Both Parties Don't Want You to Know Broken Conservative Promises (2019-2024): Labour's Failed Fix (2024): Shocking Stats: LABOUR'S TAX BETRAYAL: The Shocking Reality Behind the Broken Promise What They Promised: What They Delivered: Why It Matters: The stealth taxes disproportionately hit: The Math: Tax burden now at 37.5% of GDP - highest since WW2

