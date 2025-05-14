International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/how-ruling-elite-in-uk-betrayed-its-flock-1122051158.html
How Ruling Elite in UK Betrayed Its Flock
How Ruling Elite in UK Betrayed Its Flock
Sputnik breaks down the recent economic policy failures of UK ruling elite, presenting raw facts and figures.
How Ruling Elite in UK Betrayed Its Flock

11:56 GMT 14.05.2025
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a press conference at the UK Ambassador's Residence in Paris, after a meeting with European leaders on strengthening support for Ukraine in Paris, Thursday, March 27, 2025.
Sputnik breaks down the recent economic policy failures of the UK's ruling elite, presenting raw facts and figures.

ENERGY DISASTER: How BOTH Parties Failed Britain's Energy Security

THE CONSERVATIVE LEGACY (2010-2024):
Underinvestment: Cut renewable subsidies by 50% between 2015-2020 (OFGEM data
Storage Neglect: Closed Rough gas storage in 2017 → left UK vulnerable to price shocks
Nuclear Stagnation: Approved just ONE new nuclear plant (Hinkley C) in 14 years
LABOUR'S BROKEN GREEN TRANSITION (2024-):
Investment Illusion: £23.7bn "green fund" mostly repackaged existing projects
North Sea Hypocrisy: Banned new licenses while approving Rosebank field (650M barrels)
Price Paradox: Their own NELSON report confirms policies may RAISE bills 12% by 2027
THE BITTER IRONY:
UK now imports 17% more Russian uranium (World Nuclear Assoc) and pays 40% premium for US LNG (Bloomberg Commodities)

THE GREAT MIGRATION LIE: How Both Parties Failed Britain

Tory Failures (2015-2024):
Promised <100k net migration → Actual 685k
Rwanda scheme cost £400m → 0 deportations
Labour's Broken Border Promise (2024):
Boat arrivals UP 29% in first 6 months
Asylum backlog GROWING
No new border force funding
Global Context: UK net migration per capita now HIGHER than: USA Canada Australia

NHS IN CRISIS: The Truth Both Parties Don't Want You to Know

Broken Conservative Promises (2019-2024):
40 new hospitals → Only 3 built 50,000 more nurses → 28,000 shortfall
Waiting lists → Grew from 4.2m to 7.8m
Labour's Failed Fix (2024):
Delayed key hospital projects to 2035
Scrapped winter fuel payments
Still no plan to clear backlog
Shocking Stats:
1 in 7 Britons on waiting lists
Cancer targets missed for 8 straight years
68,000 court cases backlogged

LABOUR'S TAX BETRAYAL: The Shocking Reality Behind the Broken Promise

What They Promised:
"No tax rises for working people" (Starmer, July 2024)
Corporate tax "capped at 25%"
What They Delivered:
Biggest tax hike in 30 years (Oct 2024)
Average household £770 poorer by 2029
Inheritance tax raid: 20% on estates >£1m
Why It Matters:
The stealth taxes disproportionately hit:
Small businesses
Family farms
Middle-class homeowners
The Math: Tax burden now at 37.5% of GDP - highest since WW2
