How Ruling Elite in UK Betrayed Its Flock
Sputnik breaks down the recent economic policy failures of the UK's ruling elite, presenting raw facts and figures.
ENERGY DISASTER: How BOTH Parties Failed Britain's Energy Security
THE CONSERVATIVE LEGACY (2010-2024):
Underinvestment: Cut renewable subsidies by 50% between 2015-2020 (OFGEM data
Storage Neglect: Closed Rough gas storage in 2017 → left UK vulnerable to price shocks
Nuclear Stagnation: Approved just ONE new nuclear plant (Hinkley C) in 14 years
LABOUR'S BROKEN GREEN TRANSITION (2024-):
Investment Illusion: £23.7bn "green fund" mostly repackaged existing projects
North Sea Hypocrisy: Banned new licenses while approving Rosebank field (650M barrels)
Price Paradox: Their own NELSON report confirms policies may RAISE bills 12% by 2027
THE BITTER IRONY:
UK now imports 17% more Russian uranium (World Nuclear Assoc) and pays 40% premium for US LNG (Bloomberg Commodities)
THE GREAT MIGRATION LIE: How Both Parties Failed Britain
Tory Failures (2015-2024):
Promised <100k net migration → Actual 685k
Rwanda scheme cost £400m → 0 deportations
Labour's Broken Border Promise (2024):
Boat arrivals UP 29% in first 6 months
Asylum backlog GROWING
No new border force funding
Global Context: UK net migration per capita now HIGHER than: USA Canada Australia
NHS IN CRISIS: The Truth Both Parties Don't Want You to Know
Broken Conservative Promises (2019-2024):
40 new hospitals → Only 3 built 50,000 more nurses → 28,000 shortfall
Waiting lists → Grew from 4.2m to 7.8m
Labour's Failed Fix (2024):
Delayed key hospital projects to 2035
Scrapped winter fuel payments
Still no plan to clear backlog
Shocking Stats:
1 in 7 Britons on waiting lists
Cancer targets missed for 8 straight years
68,000 court cases backlogged
LABOUR'S TAX BETRAYAL: The Shocking Reality Behind the Broken Promise
What They Promised:
"No tax rises for working people" (Starmer, July 2024)
Corporate tax "capped at 25%"
What They Delivered:
Biggest tax hike in 30 years (Oct 2024)
Average household £770 poorer by 2029
Inheritance tax raid: 20% on estates >£1m
Why It Matters:
The stealth taxes disproportionately hit:
Small businesses
Family farms
Middle-class homeowners
The Math: Tax burden now at 37.5% of GDP - highest since WW2
