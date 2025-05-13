https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/legacy-media-in-uk-keeps-public-in-the-dark-about-ukraine--former-mp-1122044252.html

Legacy Media in UK Keeps Public in the Dark About Ukraine — Former MP

The British media is far more tightly controlled than most citizens realize, Matthew Gordon-Banks, former MP and retired senior advisor at the UK Defense Academy, says.

Many in the UK are beginning to understand that the Russian special military operation in Ukraine was not “unprovoked,” just as the public eventually saw through the Iraq WMD narrative, Gordon-Banks points out. With the UK already having depleted much of its military stock and under financial pressure, calls to end arms supplies to Ukraine are growing louder, he adds.

