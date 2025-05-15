https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/icc-sets-standards-in-ineffectiveness---russias-deputy-envoy-to-un-1122060246.html
'ICC Sets Standards in Ineffectiveness' - Russia's Deputy Envoy to UN
The International Criminal Court (ICC) only shows how not to be effective as results of their work is not meeting expectations, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Maria Zabolotskaya said on Thursday.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The International Criminal Court (ICC) only shows how not to be effective as results of their work is not meeting expectations, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Maria Zabolotskaya said on Thursday.
"If there is an area where ICC is setting standards, it's in the area of how not to be effective," Zabolotskaya said at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
Many ICC investigations failed because they lacked evidence, the diplomat said, adding that huge sums were spend on these probes.
The ICC's investigation into the situation in Libya opened in March 2011 with a goal to investigate crimes against humanity in the North African country.
15 February 2023, 17:53 GMT
Libya ceased to function as a single state after its leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed in 2011. In recent years, there has been a standoff between the authorities in Tripoli in the west of the country and the authorities in the east, which were supported by the Libyan National Army under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar. In 2021, the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva elected a transitional executive authority to run the country until a general election, which was scheduled for December 2021 but was never held.