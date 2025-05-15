International
'ICC Sets Standards in Ineffectiveness' - Russia's Deputy Envoy to UN
'ICC Sets Standards in Ineffectiveness' - Russia's Deputy Envoy to UN
Sputnik International
The International Criminal Court (ICC) only shows how not to be effective as results of their work is not meeting expectations, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Maria Zabolotskaya said on Thursday.
Many ICC investigations failed because they lacked evidence, the diplomat said, adding that huge sums were spend on these probes. The ICC's investigation into the situation in Libya opened in March 2011 with a goal to investigate crimes against humanity in the North African country. Libya ceased to function as a single state after its leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed in 2011. In recent years, there has been a standoff between the authorities in Tripoli in the west of the country and the authorities in the east, which were supported by the Libyan National Army under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar. In 2021, the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva elected a transitional executive authority to run the country until a general election, which was scheduled for December 2021 but was never held.
'ICC Sets Standards in Ineffectiveness' - Russia's Deputy Envoy to UN

15:48 GMT 15.05.2025
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The International Criminal Court (ICC) only shows how not to be effective as results of their work is not meeting expectations, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Maria Zabolotskaya said on Thursday.
"If there is an area where ICC is setting standards, it's in the area of how not to be effective," Zabolotskaya said at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
Many ICC investigations failed because they lacked evidence, the diplomat said, adding that huge sums were spend on these probes.
The ICC's investigation into the situation in Libya opened in March 2011 with a goal to investigate crimes against humanity in the North African country.
Protesters wearing masks featuring (L-R) Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, French President Nicolas Sarkozy, US President Barack Obama, Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi take part in an anti-war demonstration calling on governments to stop bombing Libya in front of the Base Naval de Rota, on March 26, 2011, in Rota near Cadiz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
From Arab Spring to Failed State Winter: How Gaddafi’s Misplaced Trust in the West Led to His Demise
15 February 2023, 17:53 GMT
Libya ceased to function as a single state after its leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed in 2011. In recent years, there has been a standoff between the authorities in Tripoli in the west of the country and the authorities in the east, which were supported by the Libyan National Army under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar. In 2021, the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva elected a transitional executive authority to run the country until a general election, which was scheduled for December 2021 but was never held.
