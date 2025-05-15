https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/iran-will-not-trade-countrys-dignity-with-anyone---president-1122054293.html

Iran Will Not Trade Country's Dignity With Anyone - President

US President Donald Trump imagined that Tehran would abandon its position on the nuclear issue, scared by his slogans, but Iran will not trade its dignity with anyone, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"He [Trump] imagined that we would be scared by his slogans and give in to his promises [to drive Iran into bankruptcy]. We will not make deals with anyone for the dignity of this state," the Fars news agency quoted the Iranian president as saying.On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he would cut Iranian oil supplies to zero and drive the country into bankruptcy if Tehran rejected the nuclear deal.

