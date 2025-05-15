https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/iran-will-not-trade-countrys-dignity-with-anyone---president-1122054293.html
Iran Will Not Trade Country's Dignity With Anyone - President
Iran Will Not Trade Country's Dignity With Anyone - President
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump imagined that Tehran would abandon its position on the nuclear issue, scared by his slogans, but Iran will not trade its dignity with anyone, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.
2025-05-15T03:59+0000
2025-05-15T03:59+0000
2025-05-15T04:08+0000
world
iran
iran nuclear deal
us-iran relations
masoud pezeshkian
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181289_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c0fd5d850e506c3adce05cb0e9a4c66b.jpg
"He [Trump] imagined that we would be scared by his slogans and give in to his promises [to drive Iran into bankruptcy]. We will not make deals with anyone for the dignity of this state," the Fars news agency quoted the Iranian president as saying.On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he would cut Iranian oil supplies to zero and drive the country into bankruptcy if Tehran rejected the nuclear deal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/irans-bold-nuclear-deal-20-1122048572.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181289_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e96c4e52c6beb2c585ba7e2adacd20e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran nuclear deal, will us strike iran, will iran have nuclear weapons, iranian nuclear program, us-iran talks
iran nuclear deal, will us strike iran, will iran have nuclear weapons, iranian nuclear program, us-iran talks
Iran Will Not Trade Country's Dignity With Anyone - President
03:59 GMT 15.05.2025 (Updated: 04:08 GMT 15.05.2025)
US President Donald Trump imagined that Tehran would abandon its position on the nuclear issue, scared by his slogans, but Iran will not trade its dignity with anyone, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.
"He [Trump] imagined that we would be scared by his slogans and give in to his promises [to drive Iran into bankruptcy]. We will not make deals with anyone for the dignity of this state," the Fars news agency quoted the Iranian president as saying.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he would cut Iranian oil supplies to zero and drive the country into bankruptcy if Tehran rejected the nuclear deal.