International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/irans-bold-nuclear-deal-20-1122048572.html
Iran's Bold Nuclear Deal 2.0?
Iran's Bold Nuclear Deal 2.0?
Sputnik International
After the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nucleal deal in May 2018, subsequent efforts to revive the agreement have largely stalled.
2025-05-14T06:37+0000
2025-05-14T06:43+0000
world
iran
us
saudi arabia
united arab emirates
investment
nuclear deal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_0:71:3318:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_3172d4937f25c802f5ba69da643f7fb8.jpg
Iran has suggested a joint nuclear enrichment project with US investments and regional Arab nations - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab EmiratesIranian FM Abbas Araghchi offered the idea as an alternative to US demand for the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program during the recent talks with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman, the New York Times reports.Representatives from other countries, including the US, will be on the ground to provide "oversight and involvement."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/iran-ready-to-return-to-2015-nuclear-deal-enrichment-levels---but-with-key-conditions-for-the-us-1121864990.html
iran
saudi arabia
united arab emirates
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_587:0:3318:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3e4623e656e45e09a5c5f8963673102.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the 2015 iran nucleal deal , the us' universal withdrawal from the 2015 iran nucleal deal, a joint nuclear enrichment project, iran's proposal on a joint nuclear enrichment project
the 2015 iran nucleal deal , the us' universal withdrawal from the 2015 iran nucleal deal, a joint nuclear enrichment project, iran's proposal on a joint nuclear enrichment project

Iran's Bold Nuclear Deal 2.0?

06:37 GMT 14.05.2025 (Updated: 06:43 GMT 14.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran
 In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
After the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nucleal deal in May 2018, subsequent efforts to revive the agreement have largely stalled.
Iran has suggested a joint nuclear enrichment project with US investments and regional Arab nations - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates
Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi offered the idea as an alternative to US demand for the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program during the recent talks with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman, the New York Times reports.

Iran would use the venture to enrich uranium to a low grade, beneath the levels needed for nuclear weapons.

Representatives from other countries, including the US, will be on the ground to provide "oversight and involvement."
Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2025
World
Iran Ready to Return to 2015 Nuclear Deal Enrichment Levels - But With Key Conditions for the US
13 April, 10:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала