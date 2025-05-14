https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/irans-bold-nuclear-deal-20-1122048572.html

Iran's Bold Nuclear Deal 2.0?

Iran's Bold Nuclear Deal 2.0?

Sputnik International

After the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nucleal deal in May 2018, subsequent efforts to revive the agreement have largely stalled.

2025-05-14T06:37+0000

2025-05-14T06:37+0000

2025-05-14T06:43+0000

world

iran

us

saudi arabia

united arab emirates

investment

nuclear deal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_0:71:3318:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_3172d4937f25c802f5ba69da643f7fb8.jpg

Iran has suggested a joint nuclear enrichment project with US investments and regional Arab nations - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab EmiratesIranian FM Abbas Araghchi offered the idea as an alternative to US demand for the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program during the recent talks with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman, the New York Times reports.Representatives from other countries, including the US, will be on the ground to provide "oversight and involvement."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/iran-ready-to-return-to-2015-nuclear-deal-enrichment-levels---but-with-key-conditions-for-the-us-1121864990.html

iran

saudi arabia

united arab emirates

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

the 2015 iran nucleal deal , the us' universal withdrawal from the 2015 iran nucleal deal, a joint nuclear enrichment project, iran's proposal on a joint nuclear enrichment project