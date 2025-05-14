https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/irans-bold-nuclear-deal-20-1122048572.html
Iran's Bold Nuclear Deal 2.0?
Iran's Bold Nuclear Deal 2.0?
Sputnik International
After the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nucleal deal in May 2018, subsequent efforts to revive the agreement have largely stalled.
2025-05-14T06:37+0000
2025-05-14T06:37+0000
2025-05-14T06:43+0000
world
iran
us
saudi arabia
united arab emirates
investment
nuclear deal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_0:71:3318:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_3172d4937f25c802f5ba69da643f7fb8.jpg
Iran has suggested a joint nuclear enrichment project with US investments and regional Arab nations - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab EmiratesIranian FM Abbas Araghchi offered the idea as an alternative to US demand for the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program during the recent talks with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman, the New York Times reports.Representatives from other countries, including the US, will be on the ground to provide "oversight and involvement."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/iran-ready-to-return-to-2015-nuclear-deal-enrichment-levels---but-with-key-conditions-for-the-us-1121864990.html
iran
saudi arabia
united arab emirates
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_587:0:3318:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3e4623e656e45e09a5c5f8963673102.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
the 2015 iran nucleal deal , the us' universal withdrawal from the 2015 iran nucleal deal, a joint nuclear enrichment project, iran's proposal on a joint nuclear enrichment project
the 2015 iran nucleal deal , the us' universal withdrawal from the 2015 iran nucleal deal, a joint nuclear enrichment project, iran's proposal on a joint nuclear enrichment project
Iran's Bold Nuclear Deal 2.0?
06:37 GMT 14.05.2025 (Updated: 06:43 GMT 14.05.2025)
After the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Iran nucleal deal in May 2018, subsequent efforts to revive the agreement have largely stalled.
Iran has suggested a joint nuclear enrichment project with US investments and regional Arab nations - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates
Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi offered the idea as an alternative to US demand for the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program
during the recent talks with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman, the New York Times
reports.
Iran would use the venture to enrich uranium to a low grade, beneath the levels needed for nuclear weapons.
Representatives from other countries, including the US, will be on the ground to provide "oversight and involvement."