Red Sea Adventure Depleted US Stockpiles — Navy Secretary

The United States has used large amounts of air defense munitions against the Houthis since October 2023 and is now replenishing its stockpiles with industry help, US Secretary of the Navy John Phelan said on Wednesday.

2025-05-15T03:44+0000

"Continued engagements in the Red Sea have sharpened my focus on our stockpile of munitions. Since October 2023, Navy ships have engaged in combat operations against Houthi rebels, expending many air defense munitions that we are working with industry to replenish," Phelan said in a written statement before the House Appropriations Committee.The Ansar Allah movement, which governs northern Yemen and controls much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, declared its support for Palestine in late 2023 and vowed to attack any ships linked to Israel after the Jewish state launched a military offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas' October 2023 attack. The movement pledged not to interfere with freedom of navigation in the region. Some companies suspended shipping through the Red Sea over security concerns.The attacks prompted the US to form a multinational coalition, which includes the UK, among others, to protect shipping in the area of the Red Sea and strike Houthi targets on the ground.President Donald Trump said last week that the US would stop bombing Houthi targets after the movement announced they agreed to stop bombing ships in the Red Sea.

