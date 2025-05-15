International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/russia-calls-out-us-over-ukraine-biolabs-and-demands-more-than-empty-words-1122056259.html
Russia Calls Out US Over Ukraine Biolabs and Demands More Than Empty Words
Russia Calls Out US Over Ukraine Biolabs and Demands More Than Empty Words
Sputnik International
Russia remains open to contacts with the United States on the military biological program in Ukraine and hopes to remove concerns on this account, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2025-05-15T10:59+0000
2025-05-15T10:59+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
ukrainian crisis
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112685749_0:0:3142:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_4648bba3cffc65a8edc2363d8a273da4.jpg
Moscow considers US efforts to strengthen control over biological activities as a step in the right direction, Zakharova said, adding that the measures announced by Washington are not enough to address Russia's concerns about the US military biological activities abroad.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/key-revelations-slain-gen-kirillov-exposed-about-pentagons-biolabs-scheme-1121196381.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112685749_183:0:2914:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9b7bf2a9e915350effe7766f04aa3f8e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
biolabs ukraine, ukraine bio hazard, ukraine biolaboratories, ukraine biological warfare
biolabs ukraine, ukraine bio hazard, ukraine biolaboratories, ukraine biological warfare

Russia Calls Out US Over Ukraine Biolabs and Demands More Than Empty Words

10:59 GMT 15.05.2025
© Sputnik / Maxim Zakharov / Go to the mediabankLaboratory in Rubezhnoye, Lugansk People's Republic, Where Drug Analgesics for NATO Forces Were Tested
Laboratory in Rubezhnoye, Lugansk People's Republic, Where Drug Analgesics for NATO Forces Were Tested - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2025
© Sputnik / Maxim Zakharov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia remains open to contacts with the United States on the military biological program in Ukraine and hopes to remove concerns on this account, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"We have repeatedly noted and repeat again that we remain open to bilateral contacts with the American side on this topic [military biological program in Ukraine] in order to eliminate relevant irritants. We expect Washington to take the necessary steps to address Russia's concerns about US military biological activity," Zakharova told a briefing.
Moscow considers US efforts to strengthen control over biological activities as a step in the right direction, Zakharova said, adding that the measures announced by Washington are not enough to address Russia's concerns about the US military biological activities abroad.
BIOHAZARD - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2024
World
Key Revelations Slain Gen. Kirillov Exposed About Pentagon’s Biolabs Scheme
17 December 2024, 12:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала