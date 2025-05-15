https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/russia-calls-out-us-over-ukraine-biolabs-and-demands-more-than-empty-words-1122056259.html

Russia Calls Out US Over Ukraine Biolabs and Demands More Than Empty Words

Sputnik International

Russia remains open to contacts with the United States on the military biological program in Ukraine and hopes to remove concerns on this account, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Moscow considers US efforts to strengthen control over biological activities as a step in the right direction, Zakharova said, adding that the measures announced by Washington are not enough to address Russia's concerns about the US military biological activities abroad.

