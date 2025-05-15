https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/russian-forces-take-control-of-novoaleksandrovka-torskoye-villages-in-dpr--1122055658.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Novoaleksandrovka, Torskoye Villages in DPR

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the villages Novoaleksandrovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 515 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 240 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 245 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.

