International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/russian-forces-take-control-of-novoaleksandrovka-torskoye-villages-in-dpr--1122055658.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Novoaleksandrovka, Torskoye Villages in DPR
Russian Forces Take Control of Novoaleksandrovka, Torskoye Villages in DPR
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the villages Novoaleksandrovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2025-05-15T09:39+0000
2025-05-15T09:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
us-russia relations
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_30:0:3671:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a607f7598eb6583c4133623f743c3a50.jpg
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 515 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 240 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 245 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/russia-rolls-out-new-ai-kamikaze-drone-1122049223.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_485:0:3216:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d153ae501a259f1aad032a6ae4e93cb6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, russia-nato showdown
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, russia-nato showdown

Russian Forces Take Control of Novoaleksandrovka, Torskoye Villages in DPR

09:39 GMT 15.05.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the villages Novoaleksandrovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The village of Novoaleksandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated by decisive actions of the units of the Tsentr group of troops," the ministry said, adding that the Zapad group has taken control of Torskoye.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 515 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to over 515 servicepeople, six armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 240 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 245 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.
A Russian serviceman operates an FPV drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2025
Military
Russia Rolls Out New AI Kamikaze Drone
Yesterday, 07:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала