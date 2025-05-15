https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/russian-forces-take-control-of-novoaleksandrovka-torskoye-villages-in-dpr--1122055658.html
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the villages Novoaleksandrovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the villages Novoaleksandrovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The village of Novoaleksandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated by decisive actions of the units of the Tsentr group of troops," the ministry said, adding that the Zapad group has taken control of Torskoye.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 515 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to over 515 servicepeople, six armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 240 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 245 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.