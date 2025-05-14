https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/russia-rolls-out-new-ai-kamikaze-drone-1122049223.html

Russia Rolls Out New AI Kamikaze Drone

The Tuvik drone is designed to destroy the enemy’s armed vehicles and other military hardware.

This flying-wing UAV, already used in the Ukraine conflict zone, has a raft of breakthrough characteristics:The drone is fitted with an AI-based guidance system to allow the Tuvik to make an autonomous flight. It can detect and destroy a moving target.The UAV has a range of 30 km (18 miles) and a maximum speed of 180 km/h (111 miles/h). The Tuvik is a mini-version of Russia’s legendary Geran kamikaze drone.

