International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/russia-rolls-out-new-ai-kamikaze-drone-1122049223.html
Russia Rolls Out New AI Kamikaze Drone
Russia Rolls Out New AI Kamikaze Drone
Sputnik International
The Tuvik drone is designed to destroy the enemy’s armed vehicles and other military hardware.
2025-05-14T07:02+0000
2025-05-14T07:02+0000
russia
military
electronic warfare
drone
navigation
enemy
military hardware
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121188160_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_7122988b92eb64f9c89320abbe410330.jpg
This flying-wing UAV, already used in the Ukraine conflict zone, has a raft of breakthrough characteristics:The drone is fitted with an AI-based guidance system to allow the Tuvik to make an autonomous flight. It can detect and destroy a moving target.The UAV has a range of 30 km (18 miles) and a maximum speed of 180 km/h (111 miles/h). The Tuvik is a mini-version of Russia’s legendary Geran kamikaze drone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250212/cost-effective-and-battle-tested-why-russias-supercam-s350-outperforms-western-drones-1121558796.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121188160_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6060d2c79ff1b182c5165085a3c5f41a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
tuvik drone, flying-wing uav, autonomous flight, geran kamikaze drone, satellite navigation systems
tuvik drone, flying-wing uav, autonomous flight, geran kamikaze drone, satellite navigation systems

Russia Rolls Out New AI Kamikaze Drone

07:02 GMT 14.05.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman operates an FPV drone
A Russian serviceman operates an FPV drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Tuvik drone is designed to destroy the enemy’s armed vehicles and other military hardware.
This flying-wing UAV, already used in the Ukraine conflict zone, has a raft of breakthrough characteristics:

It can overcome electronic warfare zones on autopilot without using satellite navigation systems or communication with an operator.

The drone is fitted with an AI-based guidance system to allow the Tuvik to make an autonomous flight. It can detect and destroy a moving target.
The UAV has a range of 30 km (18 miles) and a maximum speed of 180 km/h (111 miles/h). The Tuvik is a mini-version of Russia’s legendary Geran kamikaze drone.
A Supercam military drone in the Avdeyevka skies - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2025
Military
Cost-Effective And Battle-Tested: Why Russia’s Supercam S350 Outperforms Western Drones
12 February, 11:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала