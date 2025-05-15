https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/sputnik-signs-agreement-with-bangladeshi-university-1122058202.html

Sputnik Signs Agreement With Bangladeshi University

Sputnik Signs Agreement With Bangladeshi University

Sputnik International

Sputnik International News Agency and Radio Broadcaster has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the North South University, one of the largest private universities in Bangladesh.

2025-05-15T13:50+0000

2025-05-15T13:50+0000

2025-05-15T13:50+0000

world

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0f/1122058451_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_804f30d800b53cd970feb0596080309c.png

It is the agency’s first agreement with a university of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. The document was signed by Director of International Cooperation at Sputnik Vasily Pushkov and Prof. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of North South University. North South University is a private non-profit school of higher education located in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It comprises several large institutes that offer tuition in a broad range of knowledge domains, focusing on students’ interaction with business. SputnikPro is a project of Sputnik international news agency and radio station for journalists, students of media and journalism, press secretaries and media managers aimed at exchanging experience and promoting professional ties with foreign colleagues. SputnikPro training modules are held by Sputnik media managers and other respected Russian experts to discuss various aspects of journalism, work in the social media, methods to attract traffic to news resources, and other topics. Since March 2018, over 5,000 from more than 80 countries have participated in this project.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/eu-ban-on-sputnik-wont-stop-russian-perspectives-from-reaching-global-audiences-1121917490.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sputnik media, sputnik bangladesh, sputnik media freedom, russia's soft power