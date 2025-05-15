https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/sputnik-signs-agreement-with-bangladeshi-university-1122058202.html
Sputnik Signs Agreement With Bangladeshi University
Sputnik Signs Agreement With Bangladeshi University
Sputnik International
Sputnik International News Agency and Radio Broadcaster has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the North South University, one of the largest private universities in Bangladesh.
2025-05-15T13:50+0000
2025-05-15T13:50+0000
2025-05-15T13:50+0000
world
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0f/1122058451_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_804f30d800b53cd970feb0596080309c.png
It is the agency’s first agreement with a university of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. The document was signed by Director of International Cooperation at Sputnik Vasily Pushkov and Prof. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of North South University. North South University is a private non-profit school of higher education located in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It comprises several large institutes that offer tuition in a broad range of knowledge domains, focusing on students’ interaction with business. SputnikPro is a project of Sputnik international news agency and radio station for journalists, students of media and journalism, press secretaries and media managers aimed at exchanging experience and promoting professional ties with foreign colleagues. SputnikPro training modules are held by Sputnik media managers and other respected Russian experts to discuss various aspects of journalism, work in the social media, methods to attract traffic to news resources, and other topics. Since March 2018, over 5,000 from more than 80 countries have participated in this project.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/eu-ban-on-sputnik-wont-stop-russian-perspectives-from-reaching-global-audiences-1121917490.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0f/1122058451_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_868863607f8f5faf233b69f8c78c5e97.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sputnik media, sputnik bangladesh, sputnik media freedom, russia's soft power
sputnik media, sputnik bangladesh, sputnik media freedom, russia's soft power
Sputnik Signs Agreement With Bangladeshi University
Sputnik International News Agency and Radio Broadcaster has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the North South University, one of the largest private universities in Bangladesh.
It is the agency’s first agreement with a university of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. The document was signed by Director of International Cooperation at Sputnik Vasily Pushkov and Prof. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of North South University.
“Cooperation with one of the largest private universities in Bangladesh is a major achievement in the context of a rapidly changing situation on the media market where increasingly more revolutionary ideas are generated in Global South countries,” Vasily Pushkov noted.
“We are excited to take our relationship to new heights through the signing of this MoU between Sputnik News Agency and the Media, Communication, and Journalism Program at North South University. This partnership will offer valuable opportunities for our students and faculty to enhance their skills and broaden their knowledge. I believe today’s agreement opens a new frontier of collaboration between Bangladesh and Russia, and I wish it every success”, - stated Professor Chowdhury.
North South University is a private non-profit school of higher education located in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It comprises several large institutes that offer tuition in a broad range of knowledge domains, focusing on students’ interaction with business.
SputnikPro is a project of Sputnik international news agency and radio station for journalists, students of media and journalism, press secretaries and media managers aimed at exchanging experience and promoting professional ties with foreign colleagues.
SputnikPro training modules are held by Sputnik media managers and other respected Russian experts to discuss various aspects of journalism, work in the social media, methods to attract traffic to news resources, and other topics. Since March 2018, over 5,000 from more than 80 countries have participated in this project.