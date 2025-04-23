https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/eu-ban-on-sputnik-wont-stop-russian-perspectives-from-reaching-global-audiences-1121917490.html

EU Ban on Sputnik Won’t Stop Russian Perspectives From Reaching Global Audiences

EU Ban on Sputnik Won’t Stop Russian Perspectives From Reaching Global Audiences

Sputnik International

“It's possible in the future to think about revival of broadcasting of Russian companies, of Russian media in Europe, and it will be dependent on the political situation in the European Union,” Ladislav Zemanek, Non-resident research fellow with the China-CEE Institute, established by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) in Budapest, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Youth Conference of the Valdai Club’s New Generation Project.

2025-04-23T10:50+0000

2025-04-23T10:50+0000

2025-04-23T10:50+0000

world

ladislav zemanek

russia

valdai

european union (eu)

media

ban

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/17/1121917169_124:0:1285:653_1920x0_80_0_0_9e9d9f4f12b7fe0c1f97c703bccd0672.jpg

“It's possible in the future to think about revival of broadcasting of Russian companies, of Russian media in Europe, and it will be dependent on the political situation in the European Union,” Ladislav Zemanek, Non-resident research fellow with the China-CEE Institute, established by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) in Budapest, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Youth Conference of the Valdai Club’s New Generation Project. Speaking about the chances of the ban on Sputnik in Europe being removed, Zemanek added that it is possible, since "we can observe many changes not only in Europe but especially in the United States."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/russia-reserves-right-to-respond-in-kind-to-censuring-russian-media-in-west---zakharova-1121301645.html

russia

valdai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

EU ban on Sputnik won’t stop Russian perspectives from reaching global audiences Sputnik International EU ban on Sputnik won’t stop Russian perspectives from reaching global audiences 2025-04-23T10:50+0000 true PT2M04S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu ban on sputnik, russian media in europe, broadcasting of russian companies