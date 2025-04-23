https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/eu-ban-on-sputnik-wont-stop-russian-perspectives-from-reaching-global-audiences-1121917490.html
EU Ban on Sputnik Won’t Stop Russian Perspectives From Reaching Global Audiences
EU Ban on Sputnik Won’t Stop Russian Perspectives From Reaching Global Audiences
Sputnik International
“It's possible in the future to think about revival of broadcasting of Russian companies, of Russian media in Europe, and it will be dependent on the political situation in the European Union,” Ladislav Zemanek, Non-resident research fellow with the China-CEE Institute, established by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) in Budapest, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Youth Conference of the Valdai Club’s New Generation Project.
2025-04-23T10:50+0000
2025-04-23T10:50+0000
2025-04-23T10:50+0000
world
ladislav zemanek
russia
valdai
european union (eu)
media
ban
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/17/1121917169_124:0:1285:653_1920x0_80_0_0_9e9d9f4f12b7fe0c1f97c703bccd0672.jpg
“It's possible in the future to think about revival of broadcasting of Russian companies, of Russian media in Europe, and it will be dependent on the political situation in the European Union,” Ladislav Zemanek, Non-resident research fellow with the China-CEE Institute, established by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) in Budapest, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Youth Conference of the Valdai Club’s New Generation Project. Speaking about the chances of the ban on Sputnik in Europe being removed, Zemanek added that it is possible, since "we can observe many changes not only in Europe but especially in the United States."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/russia-reserves-right-to-respond-in-kind-to-censuring-russian-media-in-west---zakharova-1121301645.html
russia
valdai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/17/1121917169_269:0:1140:653_1920x0_80_0_0_05a0d1dcc6392301a5eeaa9d0c59f036.jpg
EU ban on Sputnik won’t stop Russian perspectives from reaching global audiences
Sputnik International
EU ban on Sputnik won’t stop Russian perspectives from reaching global audiences
2025-04-23T10:50+0000
true
PT2M04S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
eu ban on sputnik, russian media in europe, broadcasting of russian companies
eu ban on sputnik, russian media in europe, broadcasting of russian companies
EU Ban on Sputnik Won’t Stop Russian Perspectives From Reaching Global Audiences
The Valdai Discussion Club, founded in 2004 and named after Lake Valdai near Veliky Novgorod, is renowned for its intellectual influence in Russia and abroad. Over 9,000 scientists, researchers, policymakers, and public figures from around the world have participated in its activities.
“It's possible in the future to think about revival of broadcasting of Russian companies, of Russian media in Europe, and it will be dependent on the political situation in the European Union,” Ladislav Zemanek, Non-resident research fellow with the China-CEE Institute, established by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) in Budapest, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Youth Conference of the Valdai Club’s New Generation Project.
Speaking about the chances of the ban
on Sputnik in Europe being removed, Zemanek added that it is possible, since "we can observe many changes not only in Europe but especially in the United States."
29 December 2024, 19:11 GMT