“It's possible in the future to think about revival of broadcasting of Russian companies, of Russian media in Europe, and it will be dependent on the political situation in the European Union,” Ladislav Zemanek, Non-resident research fellow with the China-CEE Institute, established by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) in Budapest, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Youth Conference of the Valdai Club’s New Generation Project.
“It's possible in the future to think about revival of broadcasting of Russian companies, of Russian media in Europe, and it will be dependent on the political situation in the European Union,” Ladislav Zemanek, Non-resident research fellow with the China-CEE Institute, established by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) in Budapest, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Youth Conference of the Valdai Club’s New Generation Project. Speaking about the chances of the ban on Sputnik in Europe being removed, Zemanek added that it is possible, since "we can observe many changes not only in Europe but especially in the United States."
EU ban on Sputnik won’t stop Russian perspectives from reaching global audiences
The Valdai Discussion Club, founded in 2004 and named after Lake Valdai near Veliky Novgorod, is renowned for its intellectual influence in Russia and abroad. Over 9,000 scientists, researchers, policymakers, and public figures from around the world have participated in its activities.
Speaking about the chances of the ban on Sputnik in Europe being removed, Zemanek added that it is possible, since "we can observe many changes not only in Europe but especially in the United States."
