US Proposes to Resume Work of Russia-NATO Council - Reports

US Proposes to Resume Work of Russia-NATO Council - Reports

Sputnik International

The United States supplemented the proposal on the Ukrainian settlement with the idea to resume the work of the Russia-NATO council, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The US proposals on Ukraine now include the proposal on the resumption of the work of the Russia-NATO council, the news agency reported.Created in 2002, the Council was a platform for dialogue - supposedly to align Moscow’s policies with the Alliance’s agenda. For a while, it even worked, at least on paper, with counterterrorism cooperation being its main (and perhaps only) success story. But as tensions between Russia and the West grew, the Council’s relevance shrank—until, by the time the Ukraine crisis erupted, it had become little more than a diplomatic relic, its meetings rare and its influence negligible.

