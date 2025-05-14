https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/what-are-russia-the-us-and-ukraines-agendas-ahead-of-istanbul-talks--1122053193.html

What Are Russia, the US and Ukraine's Agendas Ahead of Istanbul Talks?

Vladimir Putin has an abundance of trump cards up his sleeve and has conspicuously explained his position, Ralph Bosshard, a retired lieutenant colonel of the General Staff of the Swiss Armed Forces and an expert in political and military strategy, told Sputnik.

US President Trump is mostly concerned about money working for the US economy and is most likely ready to use geopolitical turmoil to this end. Meanwhile, the Kiev regime is stuck in political stalemate since open negotiations with Russia imply that Zelensky “will go down as the most unsuccessful president in the history of his country”.

