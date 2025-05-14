https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/what-are-russia-the-us-and-ukraines-agendas-ahead-of-istanbul-talks--1122053193.html
What Are Russia, the US and Ukraine's Agendas Ahead of Istanbul Talks?
Vladimir Putin has an abundance of trump cards up his sleeve and has conspicuously explained his position, Ralph Bosshard, a retired lieutenant colonel of the General Staff of the Swiss Armed Forces and an expert in political and military strategy, told Sputnik.
US President Trump is mostly concerned about money working for the US economy and is most likely ready to use geopolitical turmoil to this end. Meanwhile, the Kiev regime is stuck in political stalemate since open negotiations with Russia imply that Zelensky “will go down as the most unsuccessful president in the history of his country”.
16:46 GMT 14.05.2025 (Updated: 16:50 GMT 14.05.2025)
Vladimir Putin has an abundance of trump cards up his sleeve and has conspicuously explained his position, Ralph Bosshard, a retired lieutenant colonel of the General Staff of the Swiss Armed Forces and an expert in political and military strategy, told Sputnik.
“He wants the negotiations to take place in Turkiye and he wants his partners from the Global South at his side. Above all, however, he wants the negotiations to continue where they left off in spring 2022: with a de facto capitulation by [Volodymyr] Zelensky," the expert clarified.
US President Trump is mostly concerned about money working for the US economy and is most likely ready to use geopolitical turmoil to this end.
“The most important thing for Trump here is that these are deliveries of weapons that are in the possession of US allies. Let them give the weapons they paid for to Ukraine and then procure replacements in the US - that is probably his calculation," the expert underscored.
Meanwhile, the Kiev regime is stuck in political stalemate since open negotiations with Russia imply that Zelensky “will go down as the most unsuccessful president in the history of his country”.
"Zelensky is caught up in this evil game and can no longer expect a happy ending to his presidential comedy," the expert concluded.