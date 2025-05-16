https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/russian-delegation-satisfied-with-ukraine-talks-outcome-ready-to-continue-dialogue-1122066434.html

Russian Delegation Satisfied With Outcome of Ukraine Talks and Ready to Continue Dialogue

Russian Delegation Satisfied With Outcome of Ukraine Talks and Ready to Continue Dialogue

Sputnik International

The mood after talks in Istanbul with Ukraine is good, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation to the talks Vladimir Medinsky told Sputnik on Friday.

2025-05-16T15:06+0000

2025-05-16T15:06+0000

2025-05-16T16:08+0000

world

vladimir medinsky

ukraine

russia

istanbul

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122066275_0:0:3158:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_c32d9f9c7bdcba919bf0c1a4961f049c.jpg

The mood after talks in Istanbul with Ukraine is good, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation to the talks Vladimir Medinsky told Sputnik on Friday."Good," Medinsky said, commenting on the mood after the talks with Ukraine.Speaking to the press, Medinsky announced several significant developments following the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul. Here are the main takeaways:The Talks in DetailsThe first talks in three years between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, took place in Istanbul at the Dolmabahce Palace.The Russian delegation was led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, just as in 2022. He was again accompanied by Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin. Admiral Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff, and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin participated in the Istanbul talks for the first time.Official experts included Hero of Russia and First Deputy Chief of the General Staff Information Directorate Alexander Zorin, Deputy Head of the Presidential Directorate Elena Podobreyevskaya, Director of the Second Department for CIS Countries at the Foreign Ministry Alexey Polishchuk, and Deputy Head of the International Military Cooperation Directorate of the Defense Ministry Viktor Shevtsov.Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Leonid Slutsky, who took part in the talks three years ago, were not included in the delegation this time.The Ukrainian delegation was led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, a participant in the 2022 negotiations. He was accompanied by First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kyslytsya, Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Alexander Poklad, Deputy Head of Foreign Intelligence Service Oleg Lugovskoy, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexey Shevchenko, and Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadim Skibitsky. From Zelensky’s office — Alexander Bevz.Western media reported that Kiev insisted on the presence of Americans. However, Moscow refused, wanting face-to-face talks without even Turkish representatives. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan nevertheless remained present.Russian President Vladimir Putin previously proposed that Ukraine resume direct talks without preconditions in Istanbul on May 15. The head of state did not rule out that the parties could reach a ceasefire agreement during these negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is committed to seriously seeking ways for a long-term peaceful settlement. According to him, the goals of the proposed talks with Ukraine are to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and ensure Russia’s interests.The Russia-Ukraine talks were expected on Thursday. The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul; however, no contacts between representatives of the two countries took place on Thursday. On Friday morning, a meeting between the US, Ukraine, and Turkiye took place.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/media-hype-vs-megaphone-diplomacy-what-russia-ukraine-istanbul-talks-reveal-1122067014.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/russia-ukraine-talks-in-istanbul---and-its-not-about-whos-tougher-1122066609.html

ukraine

russia

istanbul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-ukraine talks, russia-ukraine talks in istanbul, russia-ukraine talks 2025, vladimir medinsky, russia, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine