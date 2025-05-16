Russian Delegation Satisfied With Outcome of Ukraine Talks and Ready to Continue Dialogue
15:06 GMT 16.05.2025 (Updated: 16:08 GMT 16.05.2025)
Russian delegation talks to the press following negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul
The first talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years have concluded in Istanbul. The parties agreed on a huge prisoner exchange and the preparation of detailed ceasefire proposals. The negotiations lasted nearly two hours. When the delegations left the room, it was unclear whether the dialogue had ended or if another round was coming.
The mood after talks in Istanbul with Ukraine is good, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation to the talks Vladimir Medinsky told Sputnik on Friday.
"Good," Medinsky said, commenting on the mood after the talks with Ukraine.
Speaking to the press, Medinsky announced several significant developments following the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul. Here are the main takeaways:
Russia satisfied with the talks' outcome – Moscow’s delegation expressed satisfaction with the progress made during discussions.
Negotiations in Istanbul concluded – The latest round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations has officially ended.
Mass prisoner exchange planned – A large-scale swap of 1,000 prisoners from each side has been agreed upon.
Russia open to further talks – Moscow is ready to continue negotiations with Kiev.
Ukraine proposed a leaders’ summit – Kiev requested a meeting between heads of state, a request that Russia acknowledged.
Ceasefire proposals to be drafted – Both sides agreed to outline their visions for a potential truce.
Detailed ceasefire terms in progress – Moscow and Kiev will work on specifying their proposals to establish a cessation of hostilities.
The Talks in Details
The first talks in three years between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, took place in Istanbul at the Dolmabahce Palace.
Turkish Armed Forces soldiers patrol the entrance to the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul ahead of talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine.
Turkish Armed Forces soldiers patrol the entrance to the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul ahead of talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine.
The Russian delegation was led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, just as in 2022. He was again accompanied by Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin. Admiral Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff, and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin participated in the Istanbul talks for the first time.
Official experts included Hero of Russia and First Deputy Chief of the General Staff Information Directorate Alexander Zorin, Deputy Head of the Presidential Directorate Elena Podobreyevskaya, Director of the Second Department for CIS Countries at the Foreign Ministry Alexey Polishchuk, and Deputy Head of the International Military Cooperation Directorate of the Defense Ministry Viktor Shevtsov.
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Leonid Slutsky, who took part in the talks three years ago, were not included in the delegation this time.
Members of the Russian delegation at the negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.
Members of the Russian delegation at the negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.
The Ukrainian delegation was led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, a participant in the 2022 negotiations. He was accompanied by First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kyslytsya, Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Alexander Poklad, Deputy Head of Foreign Intelligence Service Oleg Lugovskoy, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexey Shevchenko, and Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadim Skibitsky. From Zelensky’s office — Alexander Bevz.
Members of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.
Members of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.
Western media reported that Kiev insisted on the presence of Americans. However, Moscow refused, wanting face-to-face talks without even Turkish representatives. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan nevertheless remained present.
The Russian and Ukrainian sides conducted negotiations in Istanbul on May 16 in Russian; there was no talk of using an interpreter, although one was present in the room.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously proposed that Ukraine resume direct talks without preconditions in Istanbul on May 15. The head of state did not rule out that the parties could reach a ceasefire agreement during these negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is committed to seriously seeking ways for a long-term peaceful settlement. According to him, the goals of the proposed talks with Ukraine are to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and ensure Russia’s interests.
The Russia-Ukraine talks were expected on Thursday. The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul; however, no contacts between representatives of the two countries took place on Thursday.
On Friday morning, a meeting between the US, Ukraine, and Turkiye took place.