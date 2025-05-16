https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/russia-ukraine-talks-in-istanbul---and-its-not-about-whos-tougher-1122066609.html

Direct Russia-Ukraine Talks Mark Key Step Toward Negotiated Peace - Analyst

The direct meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations is “a significant effort towards a negotiated end” of the conflict, Paolo Raffone, strategic analyst at CIPI Foundation, tells Sputnik.

Despite the absence of top political leaders, the talks were “productive between military-savvy people” laying the groundwork for future political settlement. Contrary to Western media hype, negotiations often happen behind the scenes, preparing the stage for bigger deals. Raffone notes it’s “not about who’s stronger” but about the willingness to settle disputes without more force, while keeping all parties — including external actors — somewhat satisfied. The ceasefire being drafted is a technical agreement, but could pave the way for broader political talks, possibly even involving mediation by the Vatican. On Zelensky’s recent push for direct talks with Putin — despite Ukrainian laws signed by him forbidding contact — Raffone explains it’s “about survival” and “legitimizing himself as the key interlocutor.” For Zelensky, this meeting could be his biggest political gain in the current crisis. The Istanbul talks aren’t the final act — but a crucial opening scene in the complex drama of peace negotiations.

