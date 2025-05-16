International
Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul Ends After Almost 2 Hours - Source
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/secret-service-to-probe-former-fbi-director-over-alleged-threat-to-trump---noem-1122063152.html
Secret Service to Probe Former FBI Director Over Alleged Threat to Trump
Secret Service to Probe Former FBI Director Over Alleged Threat to Trump
Sputnik International
The US Secret Service will investigate a social media post by former FBI Director James Comey that was interpreted as a threat to President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Friday.
2025-05-16T09:11+0000
2025-05-16T09:46+0000
americas
us
james comey
donald trump
fbi
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105347/74/1053477492_0:201:3168:1983_1920x0_80_0_0_00f017c1a58a784ff87eae85982c2780.jpg
In a post on social media that was later deleted, Comey shared a photo of shells on a beach that formed the numbers "8647." Donald Trump Jr. attached a screenshot of the post and said that Comey was calling for his father's murder. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the definitions of 86 include "to eject, dismiss, or remove (someone)" and "to reject, discontinue, or get rid (of something)." The number 47 is the serial number of the current US president. Current FBI Director Kash Patel said he was aware of Comey’s post and that the FBI would assist the Secret Service in its investigation. In a later post on Instagram, Comey said he did not realize that the numbers on the beach could be associated with violence and decided to delete the post, saying that he opposes any violence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/influenced-via-media-or-instructed-by-deep-state-whats-behind-the-trump-assassination-attempt-1120196988.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105347/74/1053477492_129:0:3041:2184_1920x0_80_0_0_d7828b57562dcb92a7176f8897548c7f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
comey trump threats, trump assassination threats, trump fbi, us politics
comey trump threats, trump assassination threats, trump fbi, us politics

Secret Service to Probe Former FBI Director Over Alleged Threat to Trump

09:11 GMT 16.05.2025 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 16.05.2025)
© AFP 2023 / Nicholas KammFBI Director James Comey looks on during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Russian actions during the 2016 election campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (File)
FBI Director James Comey looks on during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Russian actions during the 2016 election campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2025
© AFP 2023 / Nicholas Kamm
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Secret Service will investigate a social media post by former FBI Director James Comey that was interpreted as a threat to President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Friday.

"Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of Trump. DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately," Noem said on X.

In a post on social media that was later deleted, Comey shared a photo of shells on a beach that formed the numbers "8647." Donald Trump Jr. attached a screenshot of the post and said that Comey was calling for his father's murder.
Ryan Wesley Routh takes part in a rally in central Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2024
Influenced Via Media or Instructed By Deep State? What’s Behind the Trump Assassination Attempt
19 September 2024, 13:00 GMT
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the definitions of 86 include "to eject, dismiss, or remove (someone)" and "to reject, discontinue, or get rid (of something)." The number 47 is the serial number of the current US president.
Current FBI Director Kash Patel said he was aware of Comey’s post and that the FBI would assist the Secret Service in its investigation.
In a later post on Instagram, Comey said he did not realize that the numbers on the beach could be associated with violence and decided to delete the post, saying that he opposes any violence.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала