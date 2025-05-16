https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/secret-service-to-probe-former-fbi-director-over-alleged-threat-to-trump---noem-1122063152.html

Secret Service to Probe Former FBI Director Over Alleged Threat to Trump

The US Secret Service will investigate a social media post by former FBI Director James Comey that was interpreted as a threat to President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Friday.

In a post on social media that was later deleted, Comey shared a photo of shells on a beach that formed the numbers "8647." Donald Trump Jr. attached a screenshot of the post and said that Comey was calling for his father's murder. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the definitions of 86 include "to eject, dismiss, or remove (someone)" and "to reject, discontinue, or get rid (of something)." The number 47 is the serial number of the current US president. Current FBI Director Kash Patel said he was aware of Comey’s post and that the FBI would assist the Secret Service in its investigation. In a later post on Instagram, Comey said he did not realize that the numbers on the beach could be associated with violence and decided to delete the post, saying that he opposes any violence.

