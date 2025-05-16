https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/secret-service-to-probe-former-fbi-director-over-alleged-threat-to-trump---noem-1122063152.html
Secret Service to Probe Former FBI Director Over Alleged Threat to Trump
Secret Service to Probe Former FBI Director Over Alleged Threat to Trump
Sputnik International
The US Secret Service will investigate a social media post by former FBI Director James Comey that was interpreted as a threat to President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Friday.
2025-05-16T09:11+0000
2025-05-16T09:11+0000
2025-05-16T09:46+0000
americas
us
james comey
donald trump
fbi
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105347/74/1053477492_0:201:3168:1983_1920x0_80_0_0_00f017c1a58a784ff87eae85982c2780.jpg
In a post on social media that was later deleted, Comey shared a photo of shells on a beach that formed the numbers "8647." Donald Trump Jr. attached a screenshot of the post and said that Comey was calling for his father's murder. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the definitions of 86 include "to eject, dismiss, or remove (someone)" and "to reject, discontinue, or get rid (of something)." The number 47 is the serial number of the current US president. Current FBI Director Kash Patel said he was aware of Comey’s post and that the FBI would assist the Secret Service in its investigation. In a later post on Instagram, Comey said he did not realize that the numbers on the beach could be associated with violence and decided to delete the post, saying that he opposes any violence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/influenced-via-media-or-instructed-by-deep-state-whats-behind-the-trump-assassination-attempt-1120196988.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105347/74/1053477492_129:0:3041:2184_1920x0_80_0_0_d7828b57562dcb92a7176f8897548c7f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
comey trump threats, trump assassination threats, trump fbi, us politics
comey trump threats, trump assassination threats, trump fbi, us politics
Secret Service to Probe Former FBI Director Over Alleged Threat to Trump
09:11 GMT 16.05.2025 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 16.05.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Secret Service will investigate a social media post by former FBI Director James Comey that was interpreted as a threat to President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Friday.
"Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of Trump. DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately," Noem said on X.
In a post on social media that was later deleted, Comey shared a photo of shells on a beach that formed the numbers "8647." Donald Trump Jr. attached a screenshot of the post and said that Comey was calling for his father's murder.
19 September 2024, 13:00 GMT
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the definitions of 86 include "to eject, dismiss, or remove (someone)" and "to reject, discontinue, or get rid (of something)." The number 47 is the serial number of the current US president.
Current FBI Director Kash Patel said he was aware of Comey’s post and that the FBI would assist the Secret Service in its investigation.
In a later post on Instagram, Comey said he did not realize that the numbers on the beach could be associated with violence and decided to delete the post, saying that he opposes any violence.