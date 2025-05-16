https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/ukrainian-national-charged-with-arson-of-pm-starmers-property-1122061829.html

Ukrainian National Charged with Arson of PM Starmer's Property

Ukrainian citizen Roman Lavrynovych has been charged with setting fire to the house of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Metropolitan Police reported.

A fire in the Starmer’s house occurred on Monday. UK media reported that the fire damaged the front door of the building. The house, where Starmer lived for almost 20 years before moving to Downing Street, is located on Countess Road in north London. Starmer is currently renting out his house."Roman Lavrynovych 21 (06.02.04), of Sydenham, a Ukrainian national has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life. The charges, which were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, relate to three incidents - a vehicle fire in NW5 on 8 May, a fire at the entrance of a property in N7 on 11 May and a fire at a residential address in NW5 in the early hours of 12 May," the police said in a statement on Thursday.As the property was previously linked to a high-profile public figure, officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command have led the investigation into the arson attacks, the statement added.Lavrynovych was arrested on May 13 and remains in custody pending warrants. The other two arson attacks are also linked to Starmer's properties.

