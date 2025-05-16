https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/us-recognizes-reality-on-the-ground-in-ukraine--counterterrorism-chief-1122061946.html
US Recognizes Reality on the Ground in Ukraine — Counterterrorism Chief
"We recognize the reality on the ground," said Sebastian Gorka, Donald Trump's senior director for counterterrorism.
Gorka also said that in the end, the final agreement on Ukraine will be sealed by the US president at a Trump-Putin meeting."We need to have all the parties decide. One of the parties is missing," Donald Trump's senior director for counterterrorism said, when asked whether Trump should have traveled to Istanbul.
"We recognize the reality on the ground," said Sebastian Gorka, Donald Trump's senior director for counterterrorism.
"We're not utopianists... We have one priority above all else...to stop the bloodshed."
Sebastian Gorka
US President's senior director for counterterrorism
Gorka also said that in the end, the final agreement on Ukraine will be sealed by the US president at a Trump-Putin meeting.
"We need to have all the parties decide. One of the parties is missing," Donald Trump's senior director for counterterrorism said, when asked whether Trump should have traveled to Istanbul.