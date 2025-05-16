International
US Recognizes Reality on the Ground in Ukraine — Counterterrorism Chief
US Recognizes Reality on the Ground in Ukraine — Counterterrorism Chief
"We recognize the reality on the ground," said Sebastian Gorka, Donald Trump's senior director for counterterrorism.
2025-05-16T03:41+0000
2025-05-16T04:21+0000
Gorka also said that in the end, the final agreement on Ukraine will be sealed by the US president at a Trump-Putin meeting."We need to have all the parties decide. One of the parties is missing," Donald Trump's senior director for counterterrorism said, when asked whether Trump should have traveled to Istanbul.
03:41 GMT 16.05.2025 (Updated: 04:21 GMT 16.05.2025)
"We recognize the reality on the ground," said Sebastian Gorka, Donald Trump's senior director for counterterrorism.

"We're not utopianists... We have one priority above all else...to stop the bloodshed."

Sebastian Gorka
US President's senior director for counterterrorism
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2025
World
Istanbul Talks: Russia Ready to Negotiate, Waiting for Western Sponsors to Push Ukraine Forward
Yesterday, 09:33 GMT
Gorka also said that in the end, the final agreement on Ukraine will be sealed by the US president at a Trump-Putin meeting.
"We need to have all the parties decide. One of the parties is missing," Donald Trump's senior director for counterterrorism said, when asked whether Trump should have traveled to Istanbul.
