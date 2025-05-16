https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/us-recognizes-reality-on-the-ground-in-ukraine--counterterrorism-chief-1122061946.html

US Recognizes Reality on the Ground in Ukraine — Counterterrorism Chief

US Recognizes Reality on the Ground in Ukraine — Counterterrorism Chief

Sputnik International

"We recognize the reality on the ground," said Sebastian Gorka, Donald Trump's senior director for counterterrorism.

2025-05-16T03:41+0000

2025-05-16T03:41+0000

2025-05-16T04:21+0000

world

russia

ukraine

donald trump

donbass

istanbul

peace process

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/18/1120989008_0:43:3490:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_c10709ad4b17b13b57215b63bd616053.jpg

Gorka also said that in the end, the final agreement on Ukraine will be sealed by the US president at a Trump-Putin meeting."We need to have all the parties decide. One of the parties is missing," Donald Trump's senior director for counterterrorism said, when asked whether Trump should have traveled to Istanbul.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/russia-ready-for-serious-talks-in-istanbul-on-ukraine---deputy-foreign-minister-1122055544.html

russia

ukraine

donbass

istanbul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, donald trump, donbass, istanbul, peace process