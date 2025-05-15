https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/russia-ready-for-serious-talks-in-istanbul-on-ukraine---deputy-foreign-minister-1122055544.html
Istanbul Talks: Russia Ready to Negotiate, Waiting for Western Sponsors to Push Ukraine Forward
Russia is ready for serious talks in Istanbul on Ukraine, but the results of the talks depend not only on Moscow's position, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
The first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years are scheduled for Thursday in Istanbul at the suggestion of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian delegation to the talks will be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready for serious talks in Istanbul on Ukraine, but the results of the talks depend not only on Moscow's position, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
The first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years are scheduled for Thursday in Istanbul at the suggestion of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian delegation to the talks will be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
"It does not depend on us. Appropriate impulses are needed from Western sponsors. Our delegation has all the instructions and is working precisely within the framework set by the president. And we are ready for a serious exchange of views," Ryabkov told reporters.