Istanbul Talks: Russia Ready to Negotiate, Waiting for Western Sponsors to Push Ukraine Forward

Russia is ready for serious talks in Istanbul on Ukraine, but the results of the talks depend not only on Moscow's position, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

2025-05-15T09:33+0000

2025-05-15T09:33+0000

2025-05-15T09:38+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

sergey ryabkov

russia-nato showdown

The first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years are scheduled for Thursday in Istanbul at the suggestion of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian delegation to the talks will be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

