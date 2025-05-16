International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Work on Lists of Prisoners for Exchange to Begin Today - Ukrainian Delegation Member
Work on Lists of Prisoners for Exchange to Begin Today - Ukrainian Delegation Member
The deputy chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and the member of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia, Vadym Skibitskyi, said on Friday that the parties will start working on the lists of prisoners of war within the framework of the announced 1,000 for 1,000 prisoner exchange today.
Earlier in the day, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky said that the Russian and Ukrainian delegations had agreed to hold a large-scale 1,000 for 1,000 prisoner exchange at talks in Istanbul.
16:19 GMT 16.05.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The deputy chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and the member of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia, Vadym Skibitskyi, said on Friday that the parties will start working on the lists of prisoners of war within the framework of the announced 1,000 for 1,000 prisoner exchange today.
Earlier in the day, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky said that the Russian and Ukrainian delegations had agreed to hold a large-scale 1,000 for 1,000 prisoner exchange at talks in Istanbul.
"The Russian side has agreed to make an exchange of 1,000 people. In the near future, starting from today, we will process the lists of those persons who will return to their homeland," Skibitskyi told reporters following the talks in Istanbul.
