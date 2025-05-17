https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/eu-imports-of-fertilizers-from-russia-reach-maximum-since-2022-1122070919.html

EU Imports of Fertilizers From Russia Reach Maximum Since 2022

EU Imports of Fertilizers From Russia Reach Maximum Since 2022

Sputnik International

Russia has built up export of fertilizers to the European Union to a maximum since November 2022, a Sputnik analysis of Eurostat data shows.

2025-05-17T09:54+0000

2025-05-17T09:54+0000

2025-05-17T09:54+0000

world

russia

european union (eu)

fertilizer

export

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/17/1104571667_0:18:2955:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_95b3967bf23e79978fb2ec03ac73f023.jpg

In early spring, the EU has imported fertilizers from Russia worth 206.1 million euros ($230 million), which represents a 15% growth both month on month and year on year. At the same time, the cost of the European import reached its maximum since November 2022 when in amounted to 263.5 million euros. In March, Poland bought the biggest amount of Russian fertilizers costing 86.1 million euros and increased its import by one-fourth. Germany ramped up import of fertilizers from Russia by 15%, up to 24.4 million euros. Romania also became one of top three main importers of Russian fertilizers. Romania's import though decreased by one-third still amounted to 19.5 million euros. Italy and Slovenia both experienced the maximum growth of Russian fertilizers’ imports, with Italy's imports growing 11 times and Slovenia's more than three times. In March, Russia's share in the EU fertilizers’ import accounted for 26%. Russia was followed by Egypt with 19% and Morocco with 12%. On May 15,a source in the parliament told Sputnik that the European Parliament's foreign trade committee approved a proposal to increase duties on imports of agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia and Belarus.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/polands-imports-of-russian-fertilizer-hit-record-334mln-in-2024---reports-1121185483.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu imports, export of fertilizers, european union, fertilizers from russia