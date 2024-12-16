Poland's Imports of Russian Fertilizer Hit Record $334Mln in 2024 - Reports

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/polands-imports-of-russian-fertilizer-hit-record-334mln-in-2024---reports-1121185483.html

Poland imported fertilizer from Russia hit a record high of 318 million euros ($334 million) in 2024, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Monday.

Mineral fertilizer imports from Russia rose 140% to 952,000 tonnes in the first nine months of 2024, while their value rose 123% to a record 318 million euros. By contrast, Poland bought German fertilizer worth just over 200 million euros during the same period. The total value of fertilizer imports to Poland exceeded 1.1 billion euros. Arkadiusz Zalewski, an agricultural resources market analyst at the Institute of Agricultural and Food Economics, said the hike in Russian fertilizer imports was the highest since 2017. Poland appealed to the European Commission in late November to introduce tariffs on fertilizer imports from Russia and Belarus. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia backed the tax increase, while other EU states said they would consider doing so at a later stage. The Polish Ministry of Development and Technology says import duties could reach up to 30%.

