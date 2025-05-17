https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/how-chinese-exporter-adapts-to-thrive-amid-us-tariff-relief-from-geneva-deal-1122071101.html

How Chinese Exporter Adapts to Thrive Amid US Tariff Relief From Geneva Deal

As the latest US-China trade deal signed this week in Geneva offered temporary relief from steep tariffs, a Shenzhen-based Chinese exporter shared with Sputnik her story of resilience and ingenuity, navigating escalating trade tensions from the heart of China's southern trade hub.

Experienced AdapterWhen Yang Rong, founder of Shenzhen Xiangfeiyang Technology Co., learned in early April that the US was imposing a crushing 145% tariff on Chinese imports, a wave of concern hit her. The Geneva deal, signed on Monday by US and Chinese trade officials, temporarily reduced the 145% tariffs imposed on Chinese imports in April to 30% for a 90-day period. The agreement offers exporters a critical window to clear backlogged shipments and adjust supply chains, following mounting pressure from US retailers struggling with rising prices. For Yang, whose company exports clothing and pet supplies to markets like the US and Europe, this temporary relief was a chance to apply her proven trade strategies. Having navigated the 301 tariffs introduced by Trump in 2018, Yang drew on her experience to adapt, embodying the tenacity of Chinese exporters. Yang's business, which shifted from international logistics to trade in 2018, has thrived by turning trade barriers into opportunities. The 301 tariffs, adding duties like 7.5% on clothing, pushed exporters to serve smaller e-commerce retailers on platforms like Amazon. "That's when Chinese e-commerce took off," Yang said, recalling how her company offered low minimum order quantities and end-to-end logistics to overseas buyers. This adaptability became her lifeline when the 2025 tariff crisis erupted. Dual StrategyThe April tariff hike was a severe blow. The US, accounting for 50% of Yang's market, saw orders from larger clients stall. Clothing shipments, already subject to a 19.1% base tariff and the 7.5% 301 tariffs, faced a combined duty exceeding 170% with the new 145% tariff. A $100,000 container, Yang's typical shipment value, could incur $170,000 in taxes, a cost that threatened her business. Yang's response highlighted the ingenuity of Chinese exporters. For larger clients, she introduced a critical safeguard: requiring a 50% deposit on estimated tariffs to ensure they wouldn't abandon shipments at US ports, leaving her liable for steep fees. "We started at 80%, but settled at 50%," she said with a laugh. For a $100,000 container facing $170,000 in duties, clients paid $85,000 upfront, protecting her business. For smaller clients, often Amazon sellers, Yang offered delivery duty paid (DDP) services, absorbing logistics and tariff costs while passing on only a $1-per-kilogram increase. "Spread across each piece of clothing, it's minimal," she said, ensuring these clients kept shipping to maintain platform rankings. "They can't stop, or their sales collapse," she added. This dual strategy limited order declines to about 20% in April, as Yang and her clients found ways to keep business moving. Similarly, China's total exports to the US dropped by around 21% year-on-year in April, according to the latest data from Chinese customs. Market InsightsWhile working with clients to mitigate the 145% tariffs through deposits and DDP services, Yang remained patient, anticipating a potential tariff reduction within a month. Her optimism was rooted in market insight. She predicted the tariffs would ease, citing US retail pressures. Yang noted Walmart's failed April attempt to shift tariff costs to Chinese suppliers, which was rejected by Beijing. "The US relies on Chinese manufacturing," she said, pointing out that over 80% of Amazon's goods come from China. A sustained 145% tariff, she warned, could double consumer prices, spurring retailers to lobby for relief. Her prediction proved correct. On Monday, a Geneva trade agreement slashed the new tariffs to 30%. Yang acted swiftly, instructing clients to delay customs clearance until the new rates applied. Yang's team has shipped non-stop, capitalizing on the 90-day tariff reduction window. "We don't know if the 145% will return," she said, explaining the urgency to clear warehouses. The shipping surge raised fees by a few hundred dollars per container from the usual $3,000, as exporters flooded ports. In early April, when tariffs stifled orders, fees had dipped due to low demand, a fluctuation Yang navigated deftly. With the 90-day window ticking, Yang is rushing to ship as much as possible, fearing a return to higher tariffs that could again threaten her business. Competitive EdgeYet, the 145% tariffs were unsustainable for her business, as her profit margins, even with export rebates, were less than 15%. Despite the tariff pressure, Yang remained confident in China's competitive edge. "Southeast Asia's response speed and supply chain still put China at a significant advantage. Even with these tariffs, it's impossible for all supply chains to instantly shift to Southeast Asia because their production capacity can't handle it," she said. Yang emphasized China's efficiency: "In China, we rush orders. We can run 24-hour shifts with three teams working around the clock. But in Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, they basically can't do that. Even if you pay them to work overtime, they won't." She specifically highlighted China's edge in specialized products, saying that "for functional clothing, like lightweight technical jackets similar to Arc'teryx, the fabric is fully customized and requires technical expertise. Vietnam can't achieve that kind of raw material breakthrough." Nevertheless, Yang conveyed cautious optimism. The Geneva deal offers relief, but its temporary nature looms large. For Yang and countless Chinese exporters, adaptability, forged through trade wars and driven by necessity, remains their greatest asset in a volatile global market.

