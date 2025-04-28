US' Behavior on Tariffs Does Not Match That of Great Power - Chinese Envoy to UN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States' behavior on tariffs is very selfish and does not match the behavior usually expected from a great power, Chinese Ambassador to the UN Chen Xu told Sputnik.
"If they [the US] want to solve their problem, they should adopt a serious and sincere attitude, rather than [act] as if they caught a cold and expect others to take the pill. This is not an advisable approach. For that I can say that everyone suffers from this unilateral, protectionist behavior—it is a form of economic bullying: 'You have to subordinate. You have to come to me to negotiate. If you comply, you have a chance to survive. If you do not, you perish.' This kind of mindset is not conducive to conducting global business. Frankly, it is very selfish and not the behavior one expects from a major power," Chen said.
Russia's legitimate security concerns are begin ignored, Chinese Ambassador to the UN stressed, adding that the Ukraine conflict could have been avoided if the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership has not been raised.
"From the outset [of the Russian operation in Ukraine], my president [Chinese leader Xi Jinping] presented a comprehensive package based on four pillars: sovereignty and territorial integrity, the UN Charter, legitimate security concerns of all countries, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution. Unfortunately, the legitimate security concerns are neglected. Academic discussions, including those involving [US economist] Jeffrey Sachs, have highlighted that this war could have been avoided with a simple understanding: no Ukraine's NATO membership. You cannot clap with one hand. When I share these observations, some westerners often say I am supporting Russia," the ambassador said.