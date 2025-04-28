https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/us-behavior-on-tariffs-does-not-match-that-of-great-power---chinese-envoy-to-un-1121946188.html

US' Behavior on Tariffs Does Not Match That of Great Power - Chinese Envoy to UN

US' Behavior on Tariffs Does Not Match That of Great Power - Chinese Envoy to UN

Sputnik International

The United States' behavior on tariffs is very selfish and does not match the behavior usually expected from a great power, Chinese Ambassador to the UN Chen Xu told Sputnik.

2025-04-28T07:31+0000

2025-04-28T07:31+0000

2025-04-28T07:31+0000

world

china

us-china trade war

us import tariffs

us-china relations

the united nations (un)

nato

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121730019_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b20e71e2cb9a9b68a4112ee7d10f423a.jpg

Russia's legitimate security concerns are begin ignored, Chinese Ambassador to the UN stressed, adding that the Ukraine conflict could have been avoided if the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership has not been raised.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/putin-thanks-north-korea-for-helping-to-defeat-ukrainian-militants-in-kursk-region-1121945378.html

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china ukraine. china tariff war, chinese ambassador to un, china ukainian crisis, china us row