Iran Blames US for Complicating Nuclear Deal Talks With Contradictory Statements

US administration's contradictory statements regarding Iran are the main reason for complications in the nuclear deal talks, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, citing the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

2025-05-17T13:51+0000

"The Foreign Minister of our country considered the contradictory positions and statements of US officials to be the reason for complicating a major part of the negotiation process and increasing doubts about the seriousness and readiness of the US to act in compliance with practicality of the diplomatic process, and stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran, regardless of media hype, will remain committed to promotion of its main legitimate interests within the framework of Iran's international rights and agreements," the ministry said on Telegram. Earlier in the day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran does not strive for a conflict and does not fear any threats, and will continue to negotiate with the United States on the nuclear issues. On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that "there's not plenty of time" for Iran to strike a deal with the United States. Tehran and Washington held the fourth round of talks on the Iranian nuclear program in the Omani capital of Muscat on May 11. The first and third rounds of indirect US-Iran talks were held in Muscat on April 12 and 26, while the second was held in Rome on April 19. The talks began after Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in early March, offering both a new agreement on the Islamic republic's nuclear program and threatening him with military force if diplomatic efforts failed. Iran rejected direct talks but agreed to an indirect dialogue.

