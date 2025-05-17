https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/islamic-countries-may-create-single-energy-belt-in-eurasia-1122071678.html

The Islamic countries could establish a single energy, transport and technology belt across Eurasia, connecting the Asia-Pacific Region, the Middle East and Europe, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan's former president and current chairman of the People's Council, said.

Turkmenistan’s approach to international economic cooperation prioritizes the energy, transport, logistics, and technological sectors. In this context, I believe that Islamic countries should form a unified energy, transport, and technology belt in Eurasia, linking the continent from the Asia-Pacific region through the Middle East to Europe," Berdimuhamedov said during the plenary session of the Kazan Forum on Friday. According to Berdimuhamedov, implementing this project would help ensure the shortest routes for the delivery of energy, goods, and services, connecting vast territories as well as industrial and raw material centers. From a strategic standpoint, the belt could become a bridge for global cooperation and positively influence trade, tariff policies, and the global economy overall, the official emphasized. The International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is being held in the Russian city of Kazan from May 13-18.

