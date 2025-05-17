International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/israel-launches-operation-gideons-chariots-in-gaza-1122069442.html
Israel Launches Operation 'Gideon's Chariots' in Gaza
Israel Launches Operation 'Gideon's Chariots' in Gaza
Sputnik International
The IDF announced coordinated airstrikes and ground operations in the Strip, saying that the past two days of air raids were the "opening moves" to then "seize control of areas in the Gaza Strip."
2025-05-17T03:20+0000
2025-05-17T04:20+0000
world
gaza strip
israel-gaza conflict
middle east
hamas
ceasefire
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114667508_0:13:1024:589_1920x0_80_0_0_3ddd1f22b6fbc5566ab699f151817461.jpg
The total death toll from three days of airstrikes across the strip has reached over 115, according to local media reports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/digital-prison-in-the-making-wikileaks-blasts-palantir-for-spying--gaza-massacre--1122052628.html
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114667508_55:0:966:683_1920x0_80_0_0_1f290ed038b2e5ab84ce72b79b17c493.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel operation in gaza, israel new operation in gaza, operation gideon's chariots, gideon's chariots in gaza
israel operation in gaza, israel new operation in gaza, operation gideon's chariots, gideon's chariots in gaza

Israel Launches Operation 'Gideon's Chariots' in Gaza

03:20 GMT 17.05.2025 (Updated: 04:20 GMT 17.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Israel Defense ForcesIn this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers are seen during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Israeli ground forces have been operating in Gaza in recent days as Israel presses ahead with its war against Hamas militants
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers are seen during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Israeli ground forces have been operating in Gaza in recent days as Israel presses ahead with its war against Hamas militants - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2025
© AP Photo / Israel Defense Forces
Subscribe
The IDF announced coordinated airstrikes and ground operations in the Strip, saying that the past two days of air raids were the "opening moves" to then "seize control of areas in the Gaza Strip."
An Artificial Intelligence's Interpretation of Police Using Artificial Intelligence to Predict Crime. Created by Midjourney AI v5, October 3, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2025
World
Digital Prison in the Making? WikiLeaks Blasts Palantir for Spying & Gaza Massacre
14 May, 15:50 GMT
The total death toll from three days of airstrikes across the strip has reached over 115, according to local media reports.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала