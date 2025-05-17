https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/israel-launches-operation-gideons-chariots-in-gaza-1122069442.html

Israel Launches Operation 'Gideon's Chariots' in Gaza

The IDF announced coordinated airstrikes and ground operations in the Strip, saying that the past two days of air raids were the "opening moves" to then "seize control of areas in the Gaza Strip."

The total death toll from three days of airstrikes across the strip has reached over 115, according to local media reports.

