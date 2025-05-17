International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Take Control of Aleksandropol Village in Donetsk Region - MoD
Russian Forces Take Control of Aleksandropol Village in Donetsk Region - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken control of the village of Aleskandropol in the region of Donetsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The village of Aleksandropol in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated by decisive actions of Battlegroup Tsentr," the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 490 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 265 Ukrainian soldiers, while Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 225 Ukrainian troops, along with 13 motor vehicles, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots, the ministry added.Kiev lost over 160 military personnel in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, while Russia's Battlegroup Sever eliminated up to 140 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said.Meanwhile, Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 65 Ukrainian soldiers, an armored fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, two artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations, the ministry added.The Russian air defense forces shot down 80 Ukrainian drones, and destroyed three Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bombs and a US-made HIMARS projectile, the ministry also said.
Russian Forces Take Control of Aleksandropol Village in Donetsk Region - MoD

13:58 GMT 17.05.2025 (Updated: 14:15 GMT 17.05.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken control of the village of Aleksandropol in the region of Donetsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The village of Aleksandropol in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated by decisive actions of Battlegroup Tsentr," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 490 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy's losses amounted to over 490 servicepeople, one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, including a Turkish-made Kirpi armored vehicle, 14 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and an ammunition depot," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 265 Ukrainian soldiers, while Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 225 Ukrainian troops, along with 13 motor vehicles, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots, the ministry added.
Kiev lost over 160 military personnel in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, while Russia's Battlegroup Sever eliminated up to 140 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said.
Meanwhile, Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 65 Ukrainian soldiers, an armored fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, two artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations, the ministry added.
The Russian air defense forces shot down 80 Ukrainian drones, and destroyed three Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bombs and a US-made HIMARS projectile, the ministry also said.
