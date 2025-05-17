https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/russian-forces-take-control-of-aleskandropol--village-in-donetsk-region---mod-1122072218.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Aleksandropol Village in Donetsk Region - MoD

Russian Forces Take Control of Aleksandropol Village in Donetsk Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken control of the village of Aleskandropol in the region of Donetsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2025-05-17T13:58+0000

2025-05-17T13:58+0000

2025-05-17T14:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

joint direct attack munition (jdam)

m113

ukraine

donetsk

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/06/1121370195_0:109:3256:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_8ab1a2f905b7cf3adefd2667798f2a3b.jpg

"The village of Aleksandropol in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated by decisive actions of Battlegroup Tsentr," the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 490 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 265 Ukrainian soldiers, while Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 225 Ukrainian troops, along with 13 motor vehicles, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots, the ministry added.Kiev lost over 160 military personnel in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, while Russia's Battlegroup Sever eliminated up to 140 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said.Meanwhile, Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 65 Ukrainian soldiers, an armored fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, two artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations, the ministry added.The Russian air defense forces shot down 80 Ukrainian drones, and destroyed three Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bombs and a US-made HIMARS projectile, the ministry also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/russian-forces-take-control-of-novoaleksandrovka-torskoye-villages-in-dpr--1122055658.html

ukraine

donetsk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, taken control of the village, russian defense ministry, donetsk region