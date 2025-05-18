https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/iran-demands-fair-balanced-nuclear-deal-with-us-under-npt-framework-1122075483.html

Iran Demands Fair, Balanced Nuclear Deal With US Under NPT Framework

Tehran seeks reaching a fair and balanced deal with Washington that would comply with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and respect Iran's rights in the atomic sphere, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

"We want a fair and balanced agreement, an agreement formalized within the framework of the NPT with full respect for Iran's rights in the atomic sphere and explicitly guaranteeing the full lifting of sanctions," Araghchi said.The first and third rounds of indirect US-Iran talks were held in Muscat on April 12 and 26, while the second was held in Rome on April 19. The talks began after Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in early March, offering both a new agreement on the Islamic republic's nuclear program and threatening him with military force if diplomatic efforts failed. Iran rejected direct talks but agreed to an indirect dialogue.Iran signed a nuclear deal with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the US, and Germany, as well as the European Union, in 2015. It committed Tehran to scaling back its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The US withdrew from the deal in 2018 during Trump's first term and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, leading to the collapse of the deal. In response, Iran announced that it would reduce its commitments, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research and the level of uranium enrichment.

