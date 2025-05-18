https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/israeli-army-announces-launch-of-large-scale-ground-operations-in-gaza-strip-1122078891.html
Israeli Army Announces Launch of Large-Scale Ground Operations in Gaza Strip
Israeli Army Announces Launch of Large-Scale Ground Operations in Gaza Strip
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday the launch of large-scale ground operations in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation "Gideon's Chariots" aimed at defeating Palestinian movement Hamas.
2025-05-18T15:02+0000
2025-05-18T15:02+0000
2025-05-18T15:02+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
israel
gaza strip
palestine
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114667692_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_e8f75079bde3e2d6e26bc0495e5d5ddb.jpg
"Over the past day, IDF troops under the Southern Command — including both active duty and reservists have begun extensive ground operations throughout the northern and southern Gaza Strip as part of 'Gideon’s Chariots'," the IDF said in a statement.On the night of March 18, the Israel Defense Forces resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks continued because the Palestinian movement Hamas had refused to accept a US plan to extend the ceasefire and free the hostages.The truce between Israel and Hamas officially ended on March 1, but fighting has not resumed due to mediators' attempts to get the parties to continue negotiations on a settlement in Gaza. However, Israel has cut off electricity supplies to a desalination plant in the Strip and closed the entry of trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/israel-launches-operation-gideons-chariots-in-gaza-1122069442.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114667692_0:0:910:682_1920x0_80_0_0_3884dfeb7d10dae2601ebe8be9b87596.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israeli army, israel defense forces, gaza strip, operation "gideon's chariots"
israeli army, israel defense forces, gaza strip, operation "gideon's chariots"
Israeli Army Announces Launch of Large-Scale Ground Operations in Gaza Strip
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday the launch of large-scale ground operations in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation "Gideon's Chariots" aimed at defeating Palestinian movement Hamas.
"Over the past day, IDF troops under the Southern Command — including both active duty and reservists have begun extensive ground operations throughout the northern and southern Gaza Strip as part of 'Gideon’s Chariots'," the IDF said in a statement.
On the night of March 18, the Israel Defense Forces resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip
. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks continued because the Palestinian movement Hamas had refused to accept a US plan to extend the ceasefire and free the hostages.
The truce between Israel and Hamas officially ended on March 1, but fighting has not resumed due to mediators' attempts to get the parties to continue negotiations on a settlement in Gaza. However, Israel has cut off electricity supplies to a desalination plant in the Strip and closed the entry of trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza.