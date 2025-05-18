International
Israeli Army Announces Launch of Large-Scale Ground Operations in Gaza Strip
Israeli Army Announces Launch of Large-Scale Ground Operations in Gaza Strip
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday the launch of large-scale ground operations in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation "Gideon's Chariots" aimed at defeating Palestinian movement Hamas.
"Over the past day, IDF troops under the Southern Command — including both active duty and reservists have begun extensive ground operations throughout the northern and southern Gaza Strip as part of 'Gideon’s Chariots'," the IDF said in a statement.On the night of March 18, the Israel Defense Forces resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks continued because the Palestinian movement Hamas had refused to accept a US plan to extend the ceasefire and free the hostages.The truce between Israel and Hamas officially ended on March 1, but fighting has not resumed due to mediators' attempts to get the parties to continue negotiations on a settlement in Gaza. However, Israel has cut off electricity supplies to a desalination plant in the Strip and closed the entry of trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza.
15:02 GMT 18.05.2025

15:02 GMT 18.05.2025
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday the launch of large-scale ground operations in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation "Gideon's Chariots" aimed at defeating Palestinian movement Hamas.
"Over the past day, IDF troops under the Southern Command — including both active duty and reservists have begun extensive ground operations throughout the northern and southern Gaza Strip as part of 'Gideon’s Chariots'," the IDF said in a statement.
On the night of March 18, the Israel Defense Forces resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks continued because the Palestinian movement Hamas had refused to accept a US plan to extend the ceasefire and free the hostages.
The truce between Israel and Hamas officially ended on March 1, but fighting has not resumed due to mediators' attempts to get the parties to continue negotiations on a settlement in Gaza. However, Israel has cut off electricity supplies to a desalination plant in the Strip and closed the entry of trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza.
