International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/long-term-peace--security---putin-defines-russias-goals-of-military-operation-in-ukraine-1122075293.html
'Long-term Peace & Security' - Putin Defines Russia's Goals of Military Operation in Ukraine
'Long-term Peace & Security' - Putin Defines Russia's Goals of Military Operation in Ukraine
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called lasting peace one of the main goals of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
2025-05-18T08:51+0000
2025-05-18T08:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
vladimir putin
russia
ukraine
kremlin
peace
peace process
peace talks
peace deal
peace plan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0a/1122026346_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_69f38fc17afa6d6086008d9bd25ef77b.jpg
"This is the elimination of causes that led to this crisis, establishing the foundations for a long-term, sustainable peace, and safeguarding the security of the Russian state," Putin said in newly released footage filmed for, but not included in, the documentary Russia. The Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years, which aired earlier this month. The head of state added that fulfilling the interests of those who regard Russia as their homeland and Russian as their native language is also an outcome Russia seeks to achieve.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/russia-ukraine-talks-in-istanbul---and-its-not-about-whos-tougher-1122066609.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0a/1122026346_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89bdbc3cf3592ae1f392061312920fc9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, russia's military operation in ukraine, lasting peace
russian president vladimir putin, russia's military operation in ukraine, lasting peace

'Long-term Peace & Security' - Putin Defines Russia's Goals of Military Operation in Ukraine

08:51 GMT 18.05.2025
© AP Photo / Alexander KazakovRussian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to mark the 31st anniversary of the founding of the National Energy Giant Gazprom at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to mark the 31st anniversary of the founding of the National Energy Giant Gazprom at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2025
© AP Photo / Alexander Kazakov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has called lasting peace one of the main goals of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
"This is the elimination of causes that led to this crisis, establishing the foundations for a long-term, sustainable peace, and safeguarding the security of the Russian state," Putin said in newly released footage filmed for, but not included in, the documentary Russia. The Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years, which aired earlier this month.
The head of state added that fulfilling the interests of those who regard Russia as their homeland and Russian as their native language is also an outcome Russia seeks to achieve.
Istanbul talks - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2025
Analysis
Direct Russia-Ukraine Talks Mark Key Step Toward Negotiated Peace - Analyst
16 May, 15:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала