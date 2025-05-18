https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/long-term-peace--security---putin-defines-russias-goals-of-military-operation-in-ukraine-1122075293.html
'Long-term Peace & Security' - Putin Defines Russia's Goals of Military Operation in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called lasting peace one of the main goals of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
"This is the elimination of causes that led to this crisis, establishing the foundations for a long-term, sustainable peace, and safeguarding the security of the Russian state," Putin said in newly released footage filmed for, but not included in, the documentary Russia. The Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years, which aired earlier this month. The head of state added that fulfilling the interests of those who regard Russia as their homeland and Russian as their native language is also an outcome Russia seeks to achieve.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has called lasting peace one of the main goals of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
"This is the elimination of causes that led to this crisis, establishing the foundations for a long-term, sustainable peace, and safeguarding the security of the Russian state," Putin said in newly released footage filmed for, but not included in, the documentary Russia. The Kremlin. Putin. 25 Years, which aired earlier this month.
The head of state added that fulfilling the interests of those who regard Russia as their homeland and Russian as their native language is also an outcome Russia seeks to achieve
