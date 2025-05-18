https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/nato-training-materials-for-ukraines-armed-forces-found-on-online-marketplaces-1122075051.html

NATO Training Materials for Ukraine's Armed Forces Found on Online Marketplaces

Ukrainians are selling NATO training manuals and instructional materials for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on online marketplaces, as discovered by Sputnik.

Findings from Ukrainian websites that specialize in reselling goods show that locals are selling specialized NATO literature designed for the training of Ukrainian soldiers.Many of these manuals feature NATO symbols and codes, providing guidance based on historical contexts and examples drawn from the activities of the US military and NATO countries.The subjects in these materials are often illustrated with examples from Western weaponry and technology. Some of the manuals include terms in English with translations into Ukrainian.Additionally, there are listings for original English-language editions, such as "Combat Instructions: Planning and Execution" from the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom, a NATO handbook from the organization’s headquarters in Brussels, and a "Ranger Handbook" from Fort Benning in Georgia (with translations into Ukrainian).

