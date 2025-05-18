International
Poland Holds Presidential Vote on Sunday
Poland will hold the first round of the presidential election on Sunday amid growing disagreements with the European Union's executive over migration and asylum.
presidential vote, european union, poland holds presidential vote
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiVoter cast their ballots shortly after polling stations opened in the first round of Poland's presidential elections in Łomianki, near Warsaw, on Sunday, May 18, 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Poland holds the first round of the presidential election on Sunday amid growing disagreements with the European Union's executive over migration and asylum.
Thirteen candidates, including two women, are running for the country's top job. Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, backed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Civic Platform party, is considered a frontrunner. His main rival is opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party candidate Karol Nawrocki, who has been trailing Trzaskowski in opinion polls by several percentage points.
Incumbent President Andrzej Duda, who narrowly defeated Trzaskowski in the 2020 vote, is barred by law from running for a third term. A possible runoff may be scheduled for June 1 should none of the contenders secure more than 50% of the vote.
