https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/poland-holds-presidential-vote-on-sunday-1122076014.html

Poland Holds Presidential Vote on Sunday

Poland Holds Presidential Vote on Sunday

Sputnik International

Poland will hold the first round of the presidential election on Sunday amid growing disagreements with the European Union's executive over migration and asylum.

2025-05-18T09:36+0000

2025-05-18T09:36+0000

2025-05-18T09:36+0000

world

donald tusk

andrzej duda

poland

warsaw

europe

presidential election

election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/12/1122075856_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_481f52bf9cda17f81016a906860cf183.jpg

Thirteen candidates, including two women, are running for the country's top job. Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, backed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Civic Platform party, is considered a frontrunner. His main rival is opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party candidate Karol Nawrocki, who has been trailing Trzaskowski in opinion polls by several percentage points. Incumbent President Andrzej Duda, who narrowly defeated Trzaskowski in the 2020 vote, is barred by law from running for a third term. A possible runoff may be scheduled for June 1 should none of the contenders secure more than 50% of the vote.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/rare-photos-capturing-europes-liberation-unveiled-in-warsaw-poland-1122073509.html

poland

warsaw

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

presidential vote, european union, poland holds presidential vote